Chicago, IL

Chicago Shooting: 9-year-old boy fatally shot on South Side

By Asal Rezaei
 3 days ago

9-year-old boy dies after he's shot inside Brainerd home 01:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police say.

The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m., and there were multiple children and adults in the home, according to Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. Police said the victim was with his extended family.

The child, who has been identified as Jarvis Watts, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Joyce said it is unclear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots.

Detectives were still conducting interviews as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No gun had yet been recovered.

"It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

A family member told CBS 2 the shooting was accidental.

Comments / 3

Adam Miller
3d ago

The gangster lifestyle is just as cool as this innocent little boy losing his life. Keep up the 'don't snitch' garbage. This will go on and on.

