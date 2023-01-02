Read full article on original website
piratesandprincesses.net
Review: S’Mores Galore Doughnut from Everglazed Disney Springs
Our friends at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew make some excellent raised yeast-style doughnuts. This place specializes in extravagant-looking doughnuts. You can find this doughnut shop on the Westside of Disney Springs. I visit this place often when in the Orlando area. My favorite doughnut comes from here, however, on a recent trip, I ordered a doughnut available year-round, the “S’Mores Galore” doughnut.
Milk District British pub the Bull and Bush sold to new owners
Venerable Milk District watering hole the Bull & Bush is starting 2023 under new ownership — though it is their next-door neighbor. As reported by Bungalower, the Bull & Bush has been purchased by managers of neighboring bar Sportstown Billiards. Open for nearly 35 years, the British pub has long been a haven and incubator for Orlando's comedy scene, hosting the regular "Shit Sandwich" comedy showcase. Shit Sandwich has helped launch the careers of homegrown comedic stars like Preacher Lawson and given local comics a stage to test out new material in front of their peers. Speaking to Bungalower, the new owners promise that Shit Sandwich is safe, and they don't have many major changes in mind — aside from maybe some British football on brand-new televisions. Or as older Brits would say, footy on the telly.
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando Releases a Few More Details about 2023 Rock the Universe
Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort returns for the 25th time Jan, 27-29. In honor of that, Universal Orlando Resort released a list of 25 things to know about the event. We learned a few more details about the upcoming event in this press release from Universal Orlando Resort.
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
disneyfoodblog.com
6 Things in Disney Springs That Locals Actually Eat
There’s a little something for everyone at Disney Springs, which is why guests should ALWAYS make time to visit the shopping and dining district. From unique souvenirs to fun entertainment and more, Disney Springs is a must-do. The area also has some of the best restaurants AT Disney World, but where do the locals go in Disney Springs when they’re hungry?
Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern snapped up by Team Market Group
Team Market Group closed out 2022 with a bit more of the ol' aggressive expansion, purchasing Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern on Mills Avenue. As reported by Orlando Business Journal in the finals days of 2022, nightlife movers TMG added St. Matthew's to their extensive portfolio of properties that currently includes (deep breath) Mathers Social Gathering, Ann Teague's, The Robinson Room, Taco Kat, Plantee's and The Wellborn. St. Matthew's has been pouring 'em (incredibly) strong in their current incarnation for nearly 10 years. Before that the building went under the names Orlando Nights and Paradise. It's always been a freewheeling spot, and a recent visit there found the dance floor packed with tipsy two-steppers and the bar buzzing with activity. TMG partner Romi Mawardi characterized the purchase as an "investment" and told OBJ that the current plan was to keep the old divey charm intact, maybe.
piratesandprincesses.net
SunRail Station Near Epic Universe To Be Built (Eventually)
Universal Orlando Resort and Orlando’s Right Rail coalition announced plans to create a community development district that will “plan, finance and operate” a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center. Though no timetables have been set, a passenger rail connecting Orlando International Airport and the International Drive tourist area looks far closer than before.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
WPMI
Man stranded for 7 nights at Florida airport makes it home with help of stranger
HOLLAND, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man is finally home after repeated flight cancellations and delays left him sleeping on the floor of Florida's Orlando International Airport for the last week. Harold Tibbe owes his homecoming to another family from Holland, people he'd never met until they heard his...
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
New-to-market restaurant cooks up big plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is set to open its first Orlando location this summer at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.
Popeye’s To Expand Orlando Footprint
"We have developed a portfolio that operates over 1,740 Locations in 12 States creating more than 22,000 jobs."
bungalower
Winter Park Fish Company has reopened
Winter Park Fish Co. (Facebook) has reopened for business. The casual restaurant, located at 761 Orange Avenue [GMap], has been closed since May 2021, when the owners carried out an unpermitted construction project that landed them in hot water with the City of Winter Park. According to the City of Winter Park, the owners enclosed a patio area without a permit which then required them to add more parking since they had added more seats — 22 more seats to be exact. More on that HERE.
Filipino fast-food chain to expand its Florida footprint
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Filipino-based fast-food restaurant Jollibee is spreading its wings in the Sunshine State, opening its first Orlando location soon at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. The brand has three other restaurants across the state in Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Pinellas Park.
Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
LAKE BUENA Vista, Fla. — A popular animated movie is set to become one of Disney World’s latest attractions. “The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” is due to open late this year. Photos: Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
SeaWorld Orlando’s free Preschool Card returns for 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s popular Preschool Card has returned for a limited time, offering free admission for Florida preschoolers all year long. The free Preschool Card allows children ages five and younger to visit SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando as many times as they want through Dec. 31.
Anti-Semitic slogan projected on busy street in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve
The phrase has been publicly displayed in Orlando before.
disneydining.com
Missing Disney College Program Intern Found Safe
It was a very sad and stressful Christmas for the family of one woman who was a part of the Disney College Program. On December 25, the family of Marisia Burton shared that the young woman was missing. Her family said they had not heard from the 19-year-old since December 22. She had not contacted them over the holidays, which was very unusual for Burton. They also said that all of Burton’s social media had been deleted and that her bank accounts, which had about $4,000 in them, were wiped clean. Burton had been living at Flamingo Crossing — the housing development for DCP interns.
