Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Marconews.com
Fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 18
It has been a long, exciting season, and this is it! Week 18, here we come. As always, we have the fantasy football rankings to help you hoist that trophy. We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like you win their leagues for over 2 decades. Check out TheHuddle.com's top players in point-per-reception (PPR) fantasy football scoring for the upcoming weekend:
Marconews.com
Should the NFL have considered moving back Week 18 after Damar Hamlin incident?
NFL Insider Safid Deen and FTW's Andy Nesbitt join Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously to discuss whether or not they believe the NFL should have considered pushing back Week 18.
Marconews.com
Patriots safety Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger finally got some recognition on Wednesday after earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. There is no better kept secret in football right now than New England's third-year defensive back, who Matthew Judon thinks is good enough to warrant a blank check contract extension.
Marconews.com
Where were you when Damar Hamlin collapsed? Fans reckon with an unshakeable moment
The Gaspars were in their Irondequoit, New York, living room on Monday night, a space that doubles as a shrine to all things Buffalo Bills. Seven-year-old Carson sat in the middle of the big reclining sofa, the one with the Bills blanket on it, with his prized possession just overhead: an autographed Josh Allen jersey. Mom Brooke sat beside him, trying to see the 65-inch-screen that's surrounded by memorabilia and regularly blocked by husband Chaz, who has a habit of nervously pacing when the Bills are on TV.
Terminal Tower lit up in Bills’ colors for Hamlin
The Terminal Tower has been lit up in red, white and blue for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Marconews.com
Brian O'Neill's absence could sink Vikings' hope of making a playoff run | Opinion
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is likely regretting his first-quarter decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Or at least his play call. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back with the ball at the Green Bay 37-yard line and rifled it toward tight end T.J. Hockenson. The pass was tipped by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas and intercepted by safety Darnell Savage. Savage raced 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-3 lead and a preview of what was to come in a 24-point loss.
Marconews.com
Will Giants cover this huge spread against the Eagles? | On Site
NFL Week 18 will be a bit surreal for this matchup. The Giants already secured a spot in the postseason and the Eagles will bench several starters.
Comments / 0