Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Marconews.com

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger finally got some recognition on Wednesday after earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. There is no better kept secret in football right now than New England's third-year defensive back, who Matthew Judon thinks is good enough to warrant a blank check contract extension.
Marconews.com

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Marconews.com

Week 18 NFL power rankings: Eagles finally surrender top spot after second consecutive loss

NFL power rankings entering Week 18 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Bengals (2): They entered Monday night as the AFC's hottest team, riding a seven-game winning streak. Cincinnati – both the Bengals and city – then rose to the occasion from a human standpoint while bearing witness to one of the scariest moments in NFL history. From a football perspective, questions abound – though a win Sunday will clinch a second straight AFC North crown. Whether Cincy gets a shot at the conference's top seed is yet to be determined.
Marconews.com

Fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 18

It has been a long, exciting season, and this is it! Week 18, here we come. As always, we have the fantasy football rankings to help you hoist that trophy. We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like you win their leagues for over 2 decades. Check out TheHuddle.com's top players in point-per-reception (PPR) fantasy football scoring for the upcoming weekend:
Marconews.com

Where were you when Damar Hamlin collapsed? Fans reckon with an unshakeable moment

The Gaspars were in their Irondequoit, New York, living room on Monday night, a space that doubles as a shrine to all things Buffalo Bills. Seven-year-old Carson sat in the middle of the big reclining sofa, the one with the Bills blanket on it, with his prized possession just overhead: an autographed Josh Allen jersey. Mom Brooke sat beside him, trying to see the 65-inch-screen that's surrounded by memorabilia and regularly blocked by husband Chaz, who has a habit of nervously pacing when the Bills are on TV.
Marconews.com

NFL's emergency action plan: How it may have saved Damar Hamlin's life

Time stood still for NFL fans when medics performed CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Hamlin, who collapsed to the ground during the the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium, had his heartbeat restored on the field, and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was required. The 24-year-old was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Marconews.com

Brian O'Neill's absence could sink Vikings' hope of making a playoff run | Opinion

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is likely regretting his first-quarter decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Or at least his play call. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back with the ball at the Green Bay 37-yard line and rifled it toward tight end T.J. Hockenson. The pass was tipped by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas and intercepted by safety Darnell Savage. Savage raced 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-3 lead and a preview of what was to come in a 24-point loss.
