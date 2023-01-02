The Saint Joseph's Hawks (6-7, 0-1 Atlantic-10) and Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0) clash Wednesday at UD Arena with opening tip at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saint Joseph's vs. Daytonodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Saint Joseph's is coming...

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO