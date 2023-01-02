ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news - latest: Jan 6 committee releases texts from Hope Hicks in massive new trove of records

By Oliver O'Connell and Alex Woodward
 5 days ago

Donald Trump’s aides raged to each other about their future prospects while Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies persisted in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the immediate hours after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Those were the revelations we learned as the committee released its final report this weekend, including a massive new trove of documents and transcripts of witness testimony gathered over the course of its investigation.

Among the released documents include text messages from Mr Trump’s White House staffers as well as members of Congress.

Separately, the House Ways and Means committee last week published Mr Trump’s tax returns from 2016-2020 following a years-long legal battle.

Bonnie Russell
6d ago

was the palm beach post the only media there? every report of this party only cites this local paper. did any national organization send reporters?how embarrassing for 45 not to get the big names

Reply(13)
39
NPRGAdmin 2015
6d ago

Drumpf is so bitter. Perfect example of entitled white guy. He refuses to accept his schemes - beginning with disruption of national postal service - to disengage voters failed miserably and will possibly (hopefully) land him in prison or ineligible to run for office.

Reply(8)
52
Dangit**
6d ago

The two old fools who are more than likely to fever minded to know what they were doing. I guess his kids are upset with him for getting caught doing his crimes. Jr. were probably so high he thought he was at dad's party. Who really know why the kids weren't there but it's a little to late because they are going at least part way down with him. Happy New Year Everybody!!!!! 🎉 ✨️

Reply(10)
35
