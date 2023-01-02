Read full article on original website
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
FOX54 News
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
Body of man missing since Saturday pulled from the waters of an Alabama lake
The body of a man missing since Saturday was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments, the Huntsville Police Department confirmed.
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Family identifies man who died in Limestone County fire on Christmas Day
The family of a man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Limestone County says they're heartbroken, still waiting for answers. They identified him as 27-year-old Auston Halcomb. Halcomb lived in Georgia, but was in North Alabama visiting family and friends. The fire happened at a friend's house...
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
WAFF
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers including a United States Marine were killed in separate crashes that occurred in Marshall County over the last 24 hours. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also says that an 18-year-old was killed in a separate crash in Albertville. Family has identified the...
Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night
Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence in Huntsville; driver taken into custody
One person was arrested in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon after failing to stop for police. Officers initiated a traffic stop at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road for a traffic violation when the driver didn't stop. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road. This...
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
Inmate dies in Jackson County custody: Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an "in-custody death."
One dead, one arrested after shooting in Athens
Athens Police say one woman is dead and one man has been arrested after a domestic violence related shooting early Sunday morning.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people found injured with gunshot wounds
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting call early Monday morning.
Athens man charged with murder after shooting
A man was charged with murder after a shooting in Athens Wednesday afternoon.
Obituary: Cynthia Thornton
Visitation for Cynthia Thornton, age 55, of Hanceville, will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Thornton passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. She was born Nov. 16, 1967, to Bobby Joe Ryan and Shirley Jane Ryan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Jane Ryan. Survivors include her husband, Dean Thornton; daughter, Bobbie Panem; grandson, Evan Ryan; father, Bobby Joe Ryan; brothers, Chris (Elena) Ryan, Ronnie Ryan, and Jimmy Ryan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Father of Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning wife pleads for his son’s release
A Decatur chiropractor's father pleaded with the judge to release his son in time for Christmas, but that request was denied according to court records.
Obituary: Judy Blankenship
Judy Blankenship, age 64, of Vinemont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Illinois to Philip and Irene Mechaw. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Mike Blankenship; sister, Sara (Sammy) Blankenship; half-sisters, Michelle Kelley and Angie Brady; niece, Christina Mechaw; nephew, Zach Kelley; and a host of family and friends.
