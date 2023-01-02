ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama teens dead after separate wrecks Sunday night

Two Alabama teenagers were killed Sunday night in two separate car crashes, police said. A 17-year-old boy was killed when the 2020 Dodge Charger he was driving struck a 2011 Dodge Ram truck, state troopers said. Both vehicles struck a ditch after the collision and caught fire at approximately 9:15...
BOAZ, AL
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Cynthia Thornton

Visitation for Cynthia Thornton, age 55, of Hanceville, will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Thornton passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. She was born Nov. 16, 1967, to Bobby Joe Ryan and Shirley Jane Ryan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Jane Ryan. Survivors include her husband, Dean Thornton; daughter, Bobbie Panem; grandson, Evan Ryan; father, Bobby Joe Ryan; brothers, Chris (Elena) Ryan, Ronnie Ryan, and Jimmy Ryan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Judy Blankenship

Judy Blankenship, age 64, of Vinemont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Illinois to Philip and Irene Mechaw. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Mike Blankenship; sister, Sara (Sammy) Blankenship; half-sisters, Michelle Kelley and Angie Brady; niece, Christina Mechaw; nephew, Zach Kelley; and a host of family and friends.
VINEMONT, AL

