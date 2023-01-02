Visitation for Cynthia Thornton, age 55, of Hanceville, will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Thornton passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. She was born Nov. 16, 1967, to Bobby Joe Ryan and Shirley Jane Ryan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Jane Ryan. Survivors include her husband, Dean Thornton; daughter, Bobbie Panem; grandson, Evan Ryan; father, Bobby Joe Ryan; brothers, Chris (Elena) Ryan, Ronnie Ryan, and Jimmy Ryan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO