ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bent rim causes 35-minute delay as Nuggets beat Celtics

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TkWV_0k0ic7UC00

The Sunday night game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets was a matchup of the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders, as well as top MVP contenders Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic . But the showdown was overshadowed by a bent rim that caused a delay of about 35 minutes.

Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung onto the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, the rim was leaning a bit to the left.

After a timeout with 6:43 left and the Nuggets leading 110-97, officials summoned the arena crew to level the rim. It took six workers, two ladders, a level, phone calls and eventually a crew member taking the rim off the backboard before it was fixed -- which Celtics guard Jaylen Brown disputed.

"There was no communication. They spent all that time trying to fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn't even level, in my opinion. So we just wasted all that time," Brown said after Boston's 123-111 loss.

"That has an effect on the game. That's how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, that didn't [happen], but that wasn't good. That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect as well. But luckily nobody got hurt."

Players tried to stay warm, jumping up and down, with Jokic and Denver teammate Aaron Gordon jogging from sideline to sideline. The players were allowed a brief warmup before play resumed, and then the Nuggets pulled away.

"Man, that was crazy," Denver guard Bones Hyland said of the delay. "I've never been in a game with that before. We just tried to stay loose and finish the game out."

Williams said he had never done such a thing.

"I didn't know I did it until my teammates started blaming me," he said.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called the situation "a buzzkill."

"There's a joke in there: How many guys does it take to fix a rim in an NBA game?" he said.

Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets, who led by as many as 18 points in a game that ended up lasting 2 hours, 40 minutes. He hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointers.

"He's my MVP," Bruce Brown said of Jokic. "He should be the league's MVP three times in a row. He's doing everything for us. Without Jok, I don't know where we'd be."

Denver won for the 10th time in 12 games, snapped a six-game skid against Boston and opened a one-game lead in the West.

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Tatum shook off a slow start to add 25 for Boston, which shot just 9-of-33 from 3-point range in the opener of a four-game trip. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Celtics, whose lead in the East was sliced to 1½ games.

A large number of Celtics fans started chanting, "MVP! MVP!" when Tatum went to the foul line late in the second quarter. Nuggets fans loudly returned the favor moments later with their own MVP chant for Jokic when he went to the line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Spurs rookie’s unusual free throw strategy is already paying off

It may not look all that pretty, but Jeremy Sochan is getting himself buckets at the free throw line. The San Antonio Spurs rookie went viral last month for his bizarre-looking free throw form. After struggling immensely at the line over the first several weeks of his NBA career, Sochan decided to start shooting free... The post Spurs rookie’s unusual free throw strategy is already paying off appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sacramento

De'Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115

SALT LAKE CITY — De'Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night.Utah's Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the final buzzer that was initially ruled good, but reversed upon replay.Time and again, Sacramento worked Fox into situations where he could use his quickness to get to the basket or hit mid-range jumpers against sagging defenders."If there was a matchup that I felt like we can exploit, go to that. I mean, that's when...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Thompson's season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season and all of them so far in this one delivered a career-high 21 rebounds with two in the final 2 seconds, Klay Thompson scored a season-best 54 points, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Atlanta Hawks 143-141 on Monday night. Looney laughed when asked if he had ever scored the game-winning basket — “not a walkoff game-winner.” “I rushed the first one I didn’t think I had that much time, but I saw I had more time so I took my time on the second one and I was able to make it,” Looney said.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

ESPN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy