The cities of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids both received perfect scores from a national human rights organization for their LGBTQ inclusion. The 2022 Municipal Equality Index scored Cedar Rapids at a 100, up from 97 last year; Iowa City has now had perfect scores on the Index for nine straight years. They are among 120 cities nationwide with 100 or more points on the Index.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO