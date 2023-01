William “Bill” Joy, 79, of Iowa City and formerly of Perry passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Legacy Memory Care in Iowa City, Iowa. His memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.

