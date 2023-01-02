Read full article on original website
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 7
With another storm system bringing rain and high winds to the region, the City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter lobby for Wednesday (Jan. 4) through Saturday morning (Jan. 7). The Outreach and Engagement Center (3615 Auburn...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Here’s how City crews are responding to hundreds of requests for tree service following recent storms
City of Sacramento crews continue to work non-stop responding to requests for service related to the recent storms that have pummeled the region. Since New Year’s Eve, the City of Sacramento has received nearly 700 requests involving downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs and debris blocking roadways. Approximately 200 of these requests have been resolved or are the progress of being resolved, said Ryan Moore, director of Public Works.
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento opens two sandbag locations for residents
As another storm system reaches the Sacramento area, the City has opened two locations where resident can fill sandbags should they need them. The locations, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., are the South Area Corporation Yard (5730 24th St. ) and the North Area Corporation Yard (918 Del Paso Road).
KCRA.com
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair
SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
Highway 99 reopens in both directions between Galt and Elk Grove after multiple levee breaches forced closure
Update – Jan. 2, 2023 7:50 a.m. The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol announced Monday morning that State Route 99 between Grant Line Road and Twin Cities Road had reopened in both directions. Original: (KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt […]
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
KTVU FOX 2
Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen
CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies, dozens stranded in Highway 99 flooding
A massive cleanup is underway in Sacramento County where a portion of the highway was completely engulfed by water. One man died in his car and dozens of others were trapped in their vehicles.
Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek
(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order
CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
Cars caught in flooding on Highway 99 in Sacramento County, reports say
One is dead and dozens needed to be rescued as their cars got stuck on Highway 99 in Sacramento County due to flooding.
This is how much rain and snow Northern California received on New Year’s Eve
(KTXL) — Northern California saw several inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, causing widespread flooding and impacted roadways. While the atmospheric river brought rain throughout the week, several inches of rain was seen throughout the valley on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento area received 2.12 inches of rain on Saturday. […]
"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding
SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger. "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
1 man dead in south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in south Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road, leaving one man dead at the scene.
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
