ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 7

With another storm system bringing rain and high winds to the region, the City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter lobby for Wednesday (Jan. 4) through Saturday morning (Jan. 7). The Outreach and Engagement Center (3615 Auburn...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Here’s how City crews are responding to hundreds of requests for tree service following recent storms

City of Sacramento crews continue to work non-stop responding to requests for service related to the recent storms that have pummeled the region. Since New Year’s Eve, the City of Sacramento has received nearly 700 requests involving downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs and debris blocking roadways. Approximately 200 of these requests have been resolved or are the progress of being resolved, said Ryan Moore, director of Public Works.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento opens two sandbag locations for residents

As another storm system reaches the Sacramento area, the City has opened two locations where resident can fill sandbags should they need them. The locations, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., are the South Area Corporation Yard (5730 24th St. ) and the North Area Corporation Yard (918 Del Paso Road).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair

SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen

CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek

(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order

CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
CAMERON PARK, CA
FOX40

This is how much rain and snow Northern California received on New Year’s Eve

(KTXL) — Northern California saw several inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, causing widespread flooding and impacted roadways. While the atmospheric river brought rain throughout the week, several inches of rain was seen throughout the valley on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento area received 2.12 inches of rain on Saturday. […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding

SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger.  "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 man dead in south Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in south Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road, leaving one man dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy