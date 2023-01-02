ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday

By James Parks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2humhd_0k0iYT4V00

College football bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship.

That schedule includes the Granddaddy of 'Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup live from Pasadena.

LSU and Purdue are in action at the Citrus Bowl in the early slate, as are USC and Tulane in this year's Cotton Bowl game.

More: College football game tracker: Conference win/loss records

But it all begins in Tampa with another Big Ten vs. SEC game as Mississippi State and Illinois square off in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Here's your look at the full schedule for the college football action today.

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DbBc_0k0iYT4V00
College football bowl game schedule today

All times Eastern

ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Mon., Jan. 2 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Mississippi State -3 (-110) | Illinois +3.5 (-118)

Total: 46 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Mississippi State -150 | Illinois +115

FPI prediction: Mississippi State 54.0% | Illinois 46.0%

Spread consensus pick: Mississippi State -3 (65% of bets are on the Bulldogs)

More: Mississippi State vs. Illinois picks, predictions

Cotton Bowl
USC vs. Tulane
Mon., Jan. 2 | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: USC -2 (-118) | Tulane +2 (-118)

Total: 63.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: USC -133 | Tulane +105

FPI prediction: USC 58.4% | Tulane 41.6%

Spread consensus pick: USC -2 (65% of bets are on the Trojans)

Related: USC vs. Tulane Cotton Bowl game prediction, preview

Citrus Bowl
LSU vs. Purdue
Mon., Jan. 2 | 1 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: LSU -15 (-110) | Purdue +15 (-118)

Total: 54.5 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: LSU -752 | Purdue +105

FPI prediction: LSU 68.4% | Purdue 31.6%

Spread consensus pick: LSU -15 (51% of the bets are on the Tigers)

Related: LSU vs. Purdue bowl game predictions, picks

Rose Bowl
Penn State vs. Utah
Mon., Jan. 2 | 5 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Utah -1 (-118) | Penn State +1 (-110)

Total: 53 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Penn State -105 | Utah -125

FPI prediction: Utah 57.4% | Penn State 42.6%

Spread consensus pick: Utah -1 (56% of bets are on the Utes)

More: Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl game prediction, preview

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone.

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

