College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday

College football bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship.

That schedule includes the Granddaddy of 'Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup live from Pasadena.

LSU and Purdue are in action at the Citrus Bowl in the early slate, as are USC and Tulane in this year's Cotton Bowl game.

But it all begins in Tampa with another Big Ten vs. SEC game as Mississippi State and Illinois square off in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Here's your look at the full schedule for the college football action today.

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

College football bowl game schedule today

All times Eastern

ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Mon., Jan. 2 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Mississippi State -3 (-110) | Illinois +3.5 (-118)

Total: 46 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Mississippi State -150 | Illinois +115

FPI prediction: Mississippi State 54.0% | Illinois 46.0%

Spread consensus pick: Mississippi State -3 (65% of bets are on the Bulldogs)

Cotton Bowl

USC vs. Tulane

Mon., Jan. 2 | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: USC -2 (-118) | Tulane +2 (-118)

Total: 63.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: USC -133 | Tulane +105

FPI prediction: USC 58.4% | Tulane 41.6%

Spread consensus pick: USC -2 (65% of bets are on the Trojans)

Citrus Bowl

LSU vs. Purdue

Mon., Jan. 2 | 1 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: LSU -15 (-110) | Purdue +15 (-118)

Total: 54.5 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: LSU -752 | Purdue +105

FPI prediction: LSU 68.4% | Purdue 31.6%

Spread consensus pick: LSU -15 (51% of the bets are on the Tigers)

Rose Bowl

Penn State vs. Utah

Mon., Jan. 2 | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Utah -1 (-118) | Penn State +1 (-110)

Total: 53 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Penn State -105 | Utah -125

FPI prediction: Utah 57.4% | Penn State 42.6%

Spread consensus pick: Utah -1 (56% of bets are on the Utes)

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

