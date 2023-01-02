ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, NH

newportdispatch.com

Winchester, New Hampshire man charged with armed robbery

WINCHESTER — Christopher Boisvert, 35, of Winchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested and charged with the Jan. 1 robbery of a Winchendon, Massachusetts convenience store. Police say he is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Ashby, Massachusetts. He was arrested at his home on charges of armed...
WINCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Portsmouth, New Hampshire man gets 84 months for drug trafficking

CONCORD — Robert Corson, 34, formerly of Portsmouth, New Hampshire was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. In April and May of 2021, Corson sold quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover New Hampshire State Police Trooper and a cooperating individual. In July 2021,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMTW

Records reveal circumstances surrounding deaths in Maine’s jails and prisons

PORTLAND, Maine — A months-long reporting effort from 8 Investigates is shedding light on the circumstances surrounding dozens of deaths inside Maine's jails and prisons. After reviewing four years of records, obtained through a series of Freedom of Information requests, 8 Investigates found multiple deaths were not reflected in documents sent to the federal government.
MAINE STATE
newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
NASHUA, NH
WMTW

DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The document outlines the involvement of Maine's child protective services in the life of Maddox. It spans the three years of Maddox Williams' life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018. Maddox was then taken from his mother's custody, after a sibling in...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Body found in Lewiston under investigation

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
LEWISTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic

A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
ROCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Nashua man sentenced for unemployment compensation fraud

CONCORD — Julio Romero of Nashua, New Hampshire, recently pled guilty and was sentenced in Hillsborough County Superior Court on one count of unemployment compensation fraud. Romero was convicted of knowingly failing to disclose his employment and earnings to the Department of Employment Security in order to obtain or...
NASHUA, NH
WMTW

Person shot by police in New Hampshire identified as teenager

Investigators have released the identity of a person shot and killed Sunday night in Gilford. The attorney general's office said Mischa Fay, 17, was shot after Gilford police were called to a Varney Point Road home for a report of a resident armed with a knife. Investigators said one officer...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
NASHUA, NH
Q97.9

Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
MAINE STATE
newportdispatch.com

Fire destroys Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
B98.5

Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
KITTERY, ME

