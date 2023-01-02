Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Winchester, New Hampshire man charged with armed robbery
WINCHESTER — Christopher Boisvert, 35, of Winchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested and charged with the Jan. 1 robbery of a Winchendon, Massachusetts convenience store. Police say he is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Ashby, Massachusetts. He was arrested at his home on charges of armed...
newportdispatch.com
Portsmouth, New Hampshire man gets 84 months for drug trafficking
CONCORD — Robert Corson, 34, formerly of Portsmouth, New Hampshire was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. In April and May of 2021, Corson sold quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover New Hampshire State Police Trooper and a cooperating individual. In July 2021,...
WMTW
Records reveal circumstances surrounding deaths in Maine’s jails and prisons
PORTLAND, Maine — A months-long reporting effort from 8 Investigates is shedding light on the circumstances surrounding dozens of deaths inside Maine's jails and prisons. After reviewing four years of records, obtained through a series of Freedom of Information requests, 8 Investigates found multiple deaths were not reflected in documents sent to the federal government.
YAHOO!
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
WMUR.com
One of 3 suspects pleads guilty to role in gun thefts at New Hampshire stores
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the three people accused of stealing firearms at different stores across New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to the federal charges he was facing. Johariel Quezada, 19, admitted in court Thursday that he played a role in conspiring to steal more than 40 firearms at three gun shops in New Hampshire.
WMTW
DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The document outlines the involvement of Maine's child protective services in the life of Maddox. It spans the three years of Maddox Williams' life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018. Maddox was then taken from his mother's custody, after a sibling in...
Body found in Lewiston under investigation
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
WMUR.com
Concord woman accused of threatening to set girl on fire pleads guilty
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord woman has pleaded guilty to several charges after threatening to set a teenage girl on fire. The victim was at the Merrimack Superior Court hearing Thursday and said she didn't want the woman to go to prison. Viviana Peter Ajby pleaded guilty to criminal...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Boy hits head on cement after woman kicks him, but he is okay
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
truecountry935.com
Multiple Weapons Complaints in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police are investigating two unrelated weapons complaints that occurred over the weekend. on in the Knox street area, the other on Pond Road.
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua man sentenced for unemployment compensation fraud
CONCORD — Julio Romero of Nashua, New Hampshire, recently pled guilty and was sentenced in Hillsborough County Superior Court on one count of unemployment compensation fraud. Romero was convicted of knowingly failing to disclose his employment and earnings to the Department of Employment Security in order to obtain or...
WMTW
Person shot by police in New Hampshire identified as teenager
Investigators have released the identity of a person shot and killed Sunday night in Gilford. The attorney general's office said Mischa Fay, 17, was shot after Gilford police were called to a Varney Point Road home for a report of a resident armed with a knife. Investigators said one officer...
WMUR.com
Suspect in multi-town chase drove head-on toward troopers, state police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police said an Enfield man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday morning was driving an unregistered vehicle and has a record that includes driving while intoxicated. They said Ryan Sharkey, 40, sped away from a trooper who tried to stop him around 1...
WMUR.com
Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
B98.5
Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
