ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night. Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota

The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim, learned two males driving a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shooting incidents that morning, both occurring on Mail Route Road. During these two events, no one was struck by any of the shots.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KBTX.com

One person dead in Burleson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX that one person has died in a two-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 60 four miles west of Snook in Burleson County. DPS said the crash happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. DPS said a 2006 Toyota Prius was traveling...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
ONALASKA, TX
YAHOO!

Montgomery airport reopens after American Airlines employee killed

Montgomery Regional Airport has resumed operations after an American Airlines ground crew employee was killed in an accident on the ramp Saturday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the airport posted in message on social media Saturday night. The identity of the person killed in the...
MONTGOMERY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy