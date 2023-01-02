Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
KWTX
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night. Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
KWTX
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is charged with scamming an elderly person through text messages. Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the 82-year-old victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim, learned two males driving a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shooting incidents that morning, both occurring on Mail Route Road. During these two events, no one was struck by any of the shots.
KBTX.com
One person dead in Burleson County crash
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX that one person has died in a two-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 60 four miles west of Snook in Burleson County. DPS said the crash happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. DPS said a 2006 Toyota Prius was traveling...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
YAHOO!
Montgomery airport reopens after American Airlines employee killed
Montgomery Regional Airport has resumed operations after an American Airlines ground crew employee was killed in an accident on the ramp Saturday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the airport posted in message on social media Saturday night. The identity of the person killed in the...
Mexia ISD Board of Trustees votes to bring back former head football coach
MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia ISD Board of Trustees called a special meeting and voted to take back the resignation of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Aaron Norwell on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting lasted about 40 minutes with Norwell, the board and Superintendent Ryder Appleton. After the...
