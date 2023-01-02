Georgetown (5-10) is one victory away from matching their win total from all of last season, and they're next chance to get it comes on Wednesday at home against Villanova (7-7). The Hoyas are still looking for their first conference win of the season, while Villanova is 1-2 in the Big East. Wildcats guard Caleb Daniels is the top returning player from last year's rivalry between the two programs, after he scored 22 total points to go with five rebounds and four steals in two meetings with Georgetown last season.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO