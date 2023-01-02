Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
College Football News
North Dakota State vs South Dakota State FCS National Championship Prediction Game Preview
North Dakota State vs South Dakota State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. FCS National Championship, Sunday, January 8, 2023. North Dakota State vs South Dakota State FCS National Championship Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. North Dakota State vs South Dakota State How To Watch. Date:...
ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement
SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
Portal Offensive Lineman Sidney Fugar Sets Visit
South Carolina's football program is prepping to host a portal offensive line target in Western Illinois' Sidney Fugar.
First Glance Look At The Notre Dame 2023 Football Schedule
With the 2022 season behind us let's take a first look at the Notre Dame football schedule for 2023
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win
Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
Texas Offered Chris Beard Chance to Resign Before Firing Him
The Longhorns parted ways with the embattled coach Thursday.
CBS Sports
Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven model
Georgetown (5-10) is one victory away from matching their win total from all of last season, and they're next chance to get it comes on Wednesday at home against Villanova (7-7). The Hoyas are still looking for their first conference win of the season, while Villanova is 1-2 in the Big East. Wildcats guard Caleb Daniels is the top returning player from last year's rivalry between the two programs, after he scored 22 total points to go with five rebounds and four steals in two meetings with Georgetown last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Chimdy Onoh, 4-star OT via class of 2023, reveals B1G-heavy list of finalists
Chimdy Onoh is a 4-star prospect available in the 2023 recruiting class. Though a number of prospects have already signed with their respective programs, Onoh recently dropped a list of 4 finalists. Out of the B1G, Penn State, Michigan State and Rutgers are still in the running for Onoh’s services....
FOX Sports
Taylor leads Butler against DePaul after 24-point game
DePaul Blue Demons (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 24 points in Butler's 80-51 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 in...
Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
The Wisconsin Badgers play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Badgers are heading on the road to face off against a reeling Illinois Fighting Illini squad, who are coming off a 73-60 upset loss to Northwestern. However, Wisconsin may be missing their leading scorer, Tyler Wahl, after he injured his ankle in the first half against Minnesota on Tuesday night. Wahl has also missed the Badgers’ Thursday practice.
Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is headed to SEC country
Chad Bumphis, who shared a goodbye message to Utah football on social media, is returning to his alma mater, Mississippi State, where he’ll coach wide receivers.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
CBS Sports
Watch Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Grand Canyon 10-4; Sam Houston 11-3 The Sam Houston Bearkats lost both of their matches to the Grand Canyon Antelopes last season on scores of 41-67 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bearkats and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Auburn live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Georgia Bulldogs lost both of their matches to the #22 Auburn Tigers last season on scores of 60-83 and 72-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UGA and the Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9
Alabama reclaims the top spot this week with some big games coming up around the conference on Wednesday and Saturday.
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
