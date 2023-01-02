ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

By MIKE CRANSTON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjUXp_0k0iMLpP00

The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming.

Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left.

“I didn't know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams said.

After a timeout with 6:43 left and the Nuggets leading 110-97 in a matchup of NBA conference leaders, officials summoned the arena crew to level the rim. At first, a couple of workers came out with a ladder and some tools, including a level. But there were problems. One crew member got on his phone. Another ladder and more crew members appeared.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called the situation “a buzzkill.”

“There's a joke in there. How many guys does it take to fix a rim in an NBA game?" Malone said.

As the delay dragged on, players found unique ways to pass the time. Denver's Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon jogged from sideline to sideline. Boston's Marcus Smart decided to sit by himself near the opposite free throw line.

The Nuggets tried to entertain the crowd with games on the big screen and a steady diet of hits from the 1980s and ’90s on the sound system. Boston's Grant Williams started dancing to one tune.

At one point, a closeup appeared on the video board of a crew member with a level on top of the rim. It showed it was still crooked. The crowd booed as if a referee had just made a bad call against the Nuggets.

“I wish they had just changed the rim right away,” Malone said.

Instead, the delay stretched to 20 minutes. A worker then took the rim off the backboard to look at it. Players jumped up and down to try to stay warm.

"They said that if it got to a certain amount of time there would be a re-warm-up period," Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said.

The delay was starting to irk Brown.

“There was no communication,” he said.

Finally, a worker put the rim back up and it appeared it was level. The crowd roared as the teams ran through layup lines in the middle of the fourth quarter to get loose again.

Soon play resumed, but Brown wasn't sure the problem was fixed.

“They spent all that time trying to fix it but when we came back it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion,” Brown said. “So we just wasted all that time.”

Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as the Nuggets held on for a 123-111 win in a game that ended up lasting 2 hours, 40 minutes.

“It was about handling business,” said Gordon, who scored 18 points.

Brown finished with 30 points for Boston.

“That’s how injuries and stuff happen,” he said. “That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect as well. But luckily nobody got hurt.”

———

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Nuggets takeaways: Jokic wins Round 2 against Tatum

The first-place teams in each NBA conference faced off Sunday night as the Boston Celtics visited the Denver Nuggets. It was the Western Conference powerhouse starting 2023 with a victory, 123-111. Boston struggled offensively to begin its four-game road trip, shooting 46 percent from the floor and just 27.3 percent...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Hornets

LaMelo Ball 4th Youngest Player in NBA History to 1000 Assists

During the 2nd quarter of the Hornets-Grizzlies game LaMelo Ball hit a career landmark reaching 1000 assists. The only NBA players to reach the mark quicker than LaMelo are LeBron James, Stephen Marbury and Trae Young. LaMelo also set the record as the youngest Hornets player to 1000 assists, beating out Baron Davis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC News

ABC News

966K+
Followers
202K+
Post
564M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy