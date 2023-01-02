ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Daily Markets: How Will the December Jobs Report Shape Fed Expectations?

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today mixed. Hong Kong’s Seng declined 0.29% and India’s Sensex was 0.50% lower. China’s Shanghai Composite came close to flat, eking out a 0.08% gain, while Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.51%, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.59%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 0.68% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, up 1.12% on a broad market rally with Health Technology, and Technology Services providing the only drag on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open but at the time of writing, The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is also up.
US News and World Report

European Shares Dip as Media Stocks Slide, Fed Worries Resurface

(Reuters) -European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.2% lower, having climbed more than...
kalkinemedia.com

SYA, CXO, PLS: ASX lithium stocks gain command in first week of 2023

Australia is eyeing a significant portion of the global lithium demand amid increasing popularity of electric vehicles and rising focus on clean energy storage. Australia is likely to make AU$16 billion in 2022–23 from lithium exports, indicating the country's sixth-largest resource and energy exports. The world macroeconomic situation deteriorated...
Fortune

Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
kalkinemedia.com

Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
WGAU

US stocks rise in uncertain trading after strong job data

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after another strong signal on the job market. The government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected. While that could maintain pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high to fight inflation, the resilience in the labor market also bolsters hopes on Wall Street that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks close higher after volatile session

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after back-and-forth trading as investors weighed a batch of economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.8% in a volatile session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 130 points, or 0.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.7%.
kalkinemedia.com

Nof Corp -Bought Back 182,400 Own Shares Worth 1 Billion Yen In December

* NOF CORP: BOUGHT BACK 182,400 OWN SHARES WORTH 1 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-GE HealthCare shares rise 5% on market debut

(Adds CEO comment from interview and analyst comment, updates shares) Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc rose 5% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following the company's spin-off from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. The healthcare unit, owned 19.9% by GE after the spin-off, has been...
kalkinemedia.com

Australian shares open flat; BHP rose 2% to $46.99

Australian shares opened flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trade this morning, the ASX200 index was slightly up. It was trading at 7,075 points, up from yesterday's close of 7,063 points.
kalkinemedia.com

Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December

* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
ValueWalk

Mixed Performance On Global Markets, With Fed Still Unconvinced Inflation Is Easing

Next upgrades for current year, but sees lower profit next year. Brent Crude bounces but fails to get back to $80 per barrel. US Stocks were up yesterday, but gave back some of their early gains after the publication minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. S&P 500 index was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% on the day, but both had been up over 1% earlier on.
msn.com

Dow ends down nearly 350 points after jobs data, hawkish Fed comments hammer stocks

U.S. stock indexes ended another choppy session in the red on Thursday as investors digested a fresh batch of labor-market data and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while looking ahead to Friday’s monthly non-farm payrolls report. How stocks traded. The S&P 500 fell 44.87 points, or 1.2%, to...
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks are off to their best start since 2018 on China recovery hopes

The Hang Seng index on Tuesday gained 1.84%, its biggest gain on the first trading session of a year since 2018. Property and technology stocks continued to rally, leading the Hang Seng index. Alibaba shares rose 8% on Wednesday, as Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's plan to more than double...

