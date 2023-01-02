Read full article on original website
Asian shares mostly rise in muted trading on bargain-hunting
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street benchmarks fell on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates. Markets rose in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China in muted trading. Oil prices rose. Hot readings on the U.S. jobs...
Warren Buffett-backed BYD soars past Tesla in China sales as the company bucks wider EV stock sell-off
Warren Buffett-backed BYD has avoided a painful stock sell-off in recent months compared to its competitors. BYD said it sold 1.9 million vehicles in 2022 as it ramps up production despite recent COVID-19 infections. Warren Buffett's decision to invest in BYD back in 2008 continues to look like an incredibly...
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: How Will the December Jobs Report Shape Fed Expectations?
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today mixed. Hong Kong’s Seng declined 0.29% and India’s Sensex was 0.50% lower. China’s Shanghai Composite came close to flat, eking out a 0.08% gain, while Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.51%, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.59%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 0.68% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, up 1.12% on a broad market rally with Health Technology, and Technology Services providing the only drag on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a mixed market open but at the time of writing, The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is also up.
US News and World Report
European Shares Dip as Media Stocks Slide, Fed Worries Resurface
(Reuters) -European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.2% lower, having climbed more than...
kalkinemedia.com
SYA, CXO, PLS: ASX lithium stocks gain command in first week of 2023
Australia is eyeing a significant portion of the global lithium demand amid increasing popularity of electric vehicles and rising focus on clean energy storage. Australia is likely to make AU$16 billion in 2022–23 from lithium exports, indicating the country's sixth-largest resource and energy exports. The world macroeconomic situation deteriorated...
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong
Every major index is headed for a loss in December that will cap off a dismal year
Alibaba, US-listed Chinese firms make roaring comeback in 2023
Chinese tech giants are witnessing a dream start to the year.
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
US stocks rise in uncertain trading after strong job data
Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after another strong signal on the job market. The government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected. While that could maintain pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high to fight inflation, the resilience in the labor market also bolsters hopes on Wall Street that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks close higher after volatile session
U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after back-and-forth trading as investors weighed a batch of economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.8% in a volatile session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 130 points, or 0.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.7%.
kalkinemedia.com
Nof Corp -Bought Back 182,400 Own Shares Worth 1 Billion Yen In December
* NOF CORP: BOUGHT BACK 182,400 OWN SHARES WORTH 1 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-GE HealthCare shares rise 5% on market debut
(Adds CEO comment from interview and analyst comment, updates shares) Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc rose 5% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following the company's spin-off from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. The healthcare unit, owned 19.9% by GE after the spin-off, has been...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set for muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report
BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set for a muted start on Friday, tracking a slide in U.S. equities, on data that indicated strong hiring, which could allow the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares open flat; BHP rose 2% to $46.99
Australian shares opened flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trade this morning, the ASX200 index was slightly up. It was trading at 7,075 points, up from yesterday's close of 7,063 points.
kalkinemedia.com
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
ValueWalk
Mixed Performance On Global Markets, With Fed Still Unconvinced Inflation Is Easing
Next upgrades for current year, but sees lower profit next year. Brent Crude bounces but fails to get back to $80 per barrel. US Stocks were up yesterday, but gave back some of their early gains after the publication minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. S&P 500 index was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% on the day, but both had been up over 1% earlier on.
msn.com
Dow ends down nearly 350 points after jobs data, hawkish Fed comments hammer stocks
U.S. stock indexes ended another choppy session in the red on Thursday as investors digested a fresh batch of labor-market data and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while looking ahead to Friday’s monthly non-farm payrolls report. How stocks traded. The S&P 500 fell 44.87 points, or 1.2%, to...
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks are off to their best start since 2018 on China recovery hopes
The Hang Seng index on Tuesday gained 1.84%, its biggest gain on the first trading session of a year since 2018. Property and technology stocks continued to rally, leading the Hang Seng index. Alibaba shares rose 8% on Wednesday, as Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's plan to more than double...
