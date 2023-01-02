Read full article on original website
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg. Watch the report from Wilkinsburg in the video above. Paramedics and other first responders rushed to the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard in Wilkinsburg when a 911 caller alerted authorities at around 12:15 p.m. of someone shot there.
47-year-old woman stabbed and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a home on the border of the city's South Side Slopes. The discovery was made around 7 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 2100 block of Arlington Avenue. “There were family members...
Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting at postal carrier in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting at a postal carrier in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. Martinel Humphries, 28, is facing several charges after police responded to reports of shots fired in Perry North. A U.S. Postal carrier told Pittsburgh police he was delivering mail...
Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified
A Pittsburgh woman was found dead Thursday evening with multiple stab wounds in South Side Slopes. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found inside her Arlington Avenue residence Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the...
GoFundMe page for fallen officer had no connection to family; 2 other legit fundraisers established
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A GoFundMe page for the Brackenridge police chief who was killed in the line of duty on Monday had no connection to his family, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot,...
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
AARON SWAN JR.: What we know about the suspect in Brackenridge police chief shooting death
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Police said Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. was the suspect in a fatal shooting that left a police chief dead and another injured in Brackenridge. According to police, Swan was from Duquesne, but was known to frequent the Penn Hills area. On the night of Sunday, Jan....
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
State police investigating overnight vehicle chase in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — State police are investigating a one-vehicle pursuit that started around 1 a.m. in the city. Troopers said they observed a Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Boulevard and California Avenue. They activated their lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading troopers on a pursuit, according to a news release.
Forgery charges filed against former Greene County employee, arrest warrant issued
WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Several felony charges, including forgery, have been filed against a former Greene County employee and a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections employee. Watch the report from Greene County in the video above. Arrest warrants were issued for Tiffany Trude and Thomas Medlick on Thursday. Greene County District...
Mayor Gainey denounces controversial activist who called fallen officer a ‘pig’
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out after a controversial local activist posted comments on social media appearing to celebrate the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire along with photos of her posing with Gainey.
Police: Same burglar, same store, different day
The City of Greensburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a store was burglarized twice — and police believe the crime was committed by the same person. The second burglary at Puff N Snuff store at the Greensburg Shopping Center on E. Pittsburgh Street took...
Sarver Volunteer Fire Company treasurer charged after $150K of unapproved withdrawals
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Sarver Volunteer Fire Company treasurer is accused of making $150,000 worth of unapproved transactions. William George, 66, of Tarentum is facing charges after an investigation into ATM withdrawals from the volunteer fire company's bank account. Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation revealed George, a...
$150,000 stolen from Butler County fire company, police say; treasurer charged
A longtime member of a Butler County volunteer fire company is accused of making unapproved withdrawals from the company's bank account, totaling about $150,000. State police just announced the charges against 66-year-old William George. George is the treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township. State police said...
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
Local teen accused of shooting, killing best friend appears in court
MONESSEN, Pa. — A judge decided to hold all the charges against 16-year-old Terry Newton of Monessen in connection to the Nov. 29 shooting-death of his friend Amari Altomore. On Tuesday, Terry Newton’s mother Tanleshia Thompson testified saying the victim Amari Altomore was like a nephew to her, her...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers told not to follow controversial traffic stop policy
PITTSBURGH — Acting Pittsburgh police chief Tom Stangrecki issued an order this week advising officers to return to the practice of enforcing minor traffic violations, such as broken headlights or expired inspection stickers. The police bureau banned officers from enforcing those secondary traffic offenses after Pittsburgh City Council passed...
