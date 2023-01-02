ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg. Watch the report from Wilkinsburg in the video above. Paramedics and other first responders rushed to the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard in Wilkinsburg when a 911 caller alerted authorities at around 12:15 p.m. of someone shot there.
WILKINSBURG, PA
47-year-old woman stabbed and killed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a home on the border of the city's South Side Slopes. The discovery was made around 7 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 2100 block of Arlington Avenue. “There were family members...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

A Pittsburgh woman was found dead Thursday evening with multiple stab wounds in South Side Slopes. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found inside her Arlington Avenue residence Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Police: Same burglar, same store, different day

The City of Greensburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a store was burglarized twice — and police believe the crime was committed by the same person. The second burglary at Puff N Snuff store at the Greensburg Shopping Center on E. Pittsburgh Street took...
GREENSBURG, PA
Sarver Volunteer Fire Company treasurer charged after $150K of unapproved withdrawals

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Sarver Volunteer Fire Company treasurer is accused of making $150,000 worth of unapproved transactions. William George, 66, of Tarentum is facing charges after an investigation into ATM withdrawals from the volunteer fire company's bank account. Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation revealed George, a...
SARVER, PA
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

