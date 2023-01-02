ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

republictigersports.com

Repmo Basketball Recognizes Askew for 1,000th Point

Before Tuesday’s home game against Springfield Central, Republic basketball coach Tim Brown recognized senior guard Ahlante Askew for surpassing the 1,000-point mark for his career. Askew went over the 1,000 milestone at Fatima on December 9, but Tuesday was the first time Republic had played at home since then.
By the Numbers – Blue & Gold Edition

The career points scored for Ahlante Askew in the Blue & Gold over his four years of playing in the tournament, good to tie for fifteenth on the all-time scorer’s list. He finished the 2022 tournament with 84 points. 35 ft. Approximately the distance of the shot Ahlante Askew...
Tiger Wrestlers Split at Home Tri

Republic split its two matches during a home triangular meet with Glendale and Marshfield Tuesday. Republic beat Glendale 48-30, but lost to Marshfield 43-30. Four Republic wrestlers won both their varsity matches: Manning Wilkins, Chase Hicks, Maddox Wilkins, Connor Sandridge. Against Glendale, Republic got wins from Caden Allen, Jacob Simpson,...
