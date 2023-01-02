The No. 10 NC State women’s basketball team lost its second consecutive home game on Thursday, Jan. 5 to Boston College after falling to Duke on Dec. 29. The Wolfpack (12-3, 2-2 ACC) was coming off a road win against Syracuse and had junior guard Diamond Johnson back for the first time since Dec. 11, but the Eagles (12-5, 2-2 ACC) were able to eke out the win 79-71, a score that doesn’t indicate how close the game really was.

