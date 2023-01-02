There are so many gadgets and gizmos out there to help make parents' lives easier, that sometimes it's hard to know whether you should splurge or save your money. One such product is a formula dispenser. As any parent who feeds their baby formula knows, preparing a bottle is not something you can do with your eyes closed. It's very important to measure exact amounts of formula powder and water before mixing a bottle. Even if it sounds simple at first, doing it eight times a day—not to mention when you're low on sleep—can easily make this task into a burden.

