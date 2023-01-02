Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
‘Kraken’ COVID symptoms: What to know about the strain sweeping through the U.S. and now in at least 28 other countries
XBB.1.5 – dubbed ‘Kraken’ by Canadian biology professor Dr. Ryan Gregory and his following in the Twitterverse – is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. A risk assessment is currently being drawn up for the new mutant strain by WHO’s...
verywellfamily.com
Should I Get a Formula Dispenser?
There are so many gadgets and gizmos out there to help make parents' lives easier, that sometimes it's hard to know whether you should splurge or save your money. One such product is a formula dispenser. As any parent who feeds their baby formula knows, preparing a bottle is not something you can do with your eyes closed. It's very important to measure exact amounts of formula powder and water before mixing a bottle. Even if it sounds simple at first, doing it eight times a day—not to mention when you're low on sleep—can easily make this task into a burden.
verywellfamily.com
What Classes Can My Toddler Take?
Toddler classes are an excellent way to keep young minds and bodies active. What’s more, participation in different activities, such as swimming or music, during these crucial early years can aid your child’s development and help them hit those all important milestones. However, choosing what classes to enroll...
verywellfamily.com
Vertex Position: What It Is, Why It's Important, and How to Get There
While you are pregnant, you may hear your healthcare provider frequently refer to the position or presentation of your baby, particularly as you get closer to your due date. What they are referring to is which part of your baby is presenting first—or which part is at the lower end of your womb or the pelvic inlet.
Comments / 0