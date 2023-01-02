ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS News

After Damar Hamlin's collapse, Colts' Rodney Thomas II drove 100 miles to visit his friend in the hospital

As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, his high school teammate turned fellow NFL player Rodney Thomas II drove to be by his side. Thomas, a safety on the Colts, drove from Indianapolis to Cincinnati – about 100 miles – to visit Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

Damar Hamlin showing "remarkable improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Damar Hamlin is "making steady progress" and "appears to be neurologically intact," while still hospitalized in critical condition following a cardiac arrest that caused him to collapse on the field during a game in Cincinnati on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday morning. Hamlin, who is 24, is a safety in his second season with the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy