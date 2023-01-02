Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and is still on ventilator
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn...
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
After Damar Hamlin's collapse, Colts' Rodney Thomas II drove 100 miles to visit his friend in the hospital
As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, his high school teammate turned fellow NFL player Rodney Thomas II drove to be by his side. Thomas, a safety on the Colts, drove from Indianapolis to Cincinnati – about 100 miles – to visit Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin awake and holding hands with family, following his cardiac arrest during NFL game
MIAMI- Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital following the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest Monday, his agent Rob Butler told CNN on Thursday. Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement," his team said Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin...
Damar Hamlin showing "remarkable improvement," Buffalo Bills say
Damar Hamlin is "making steady progress" and "appears to be neurologically intact," while still hospitalized in critical condition following a cardiac arrest that caused him to collapse on the field during a game in Cincinnati on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday morning. Hamlin, who is 24, is a safety in his second season with the team.
A historic night for the Hornets. What we learned Charlotte’s huge win in Milwaukee
Charlotte tied an NBA record in the first quarter and set a franchise record for points in the first half. LaMelo Ball also extended his streak of 20-point games to 14 in the Hornets’ win.
Sandusky's Al DeMott becomes the winningest girls basketball coach in MHSAA history
SEBEWAING — Days after joining some elite company, Al DeMott is now in a class of his own. The Sandusky girls basketball coach set the MHSAA record for wins in the sport with No. 798 Friday, as the Wolves held off Unionville-Sebewaing, 42-28, on the road. ...
