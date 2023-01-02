Read full article on original website
Vanessa Cummings
4d ago
🤔😒🇺🇸😟 in the south Mississippi Tennessee up north !!! How would get work ??? No car 🚙 ??? Walk ? I did for 27 years ,, but not all the time ? Course or the weather ,, what happened to the stemless check for the state of Mississippi in Tennessee to help the people who lost their jobs to get a ride to get to work and pay their bills or food or a table for their families and for their Christmas !!!! Where is the stimulus checks ?????
2
iheart.com
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Life expectancy can vary wildly from place to place. Depending where you live, you could have more access to programs and opportunities to ensure a high quality of life, from top-notch hospitals to low-stress environments. Stacker recently analyzed data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University...
Chester County Independent
Statewide virtual event spotlights ‘electrification’ of Tennessee
Reps from TDEC, TVA and TDOT talk about the future of EVs. The announcement of one of the largest financial investments by Ford Motor Co. in the state has sparked a series of conversations across Tennessee as leaders are looking at the role they will play in the future of electrification.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County native among Gov. Lee’s board appointees
A Henry County native is among state board appointees named yesterday by Governor Bill Lee. Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon, formerly of Henry County, was among four appointees named to the Tennessee Board of Regents yesterday by Governor Lee. Spurgeon will represent the 8th Congressional District. Other appointees...
wpln.org
You’re not imagining it. Newcomers push Tennessee up a notch in ranking of most populous states.
Population data released last month show that Tennessee’s population grew by 83,000 people in 2022. This increase is largely thanks to one phenomenon: domestic net migration. The occurrence is when more people move to a state than leave it. In 2022, over 81,000 more people moved into Tennessee than...
Governor shares plan to ‘modernize’ Tennessee roads
Governor Bill Lee said he is making Tennessee roads one of his biggest priorities.
WKRN
Studies show traffic in TN will 'continue to grow' in coming years, officials promise action to address it
Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless changes are made to Tennessee infrastructure, congestion and traffic could increase significantly in the next couple of decades. Studies show traffic in TN will ‘continue to grow’ …. Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless...
Union County-based nonprofit voicing concerns of potential environmental impacts of pharmaceutical egg farm in Sharps Chapel
Nonprofit Norris Lake Protection Alliance is aiming to bring awareness to community leaders, residents, and policymakers of an upcoming pharmaceutical egg farm at a property purchased by Mexico-based Alpes Sanfer, Inc. in Sharps Chapel, Tenn.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled a new plan for improving the state’s infrastructure. His administration’s strategic infrastructure plan is geared toward accommodating Tennessee’s record growth, as well as addressing traffic congestion and meeting transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In...
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee advisory group recommends task force for waterway conflicts
A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) was...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Early voting is underway for special election for Tennessee House District 86
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting has begun in a special election for the Tennessee House District 86 seat, which covers the western-most part of Shelby County. The winner will fill the seat Rep. Barbara Ward Cooper held for decades. She died in October 2022 at age 93, just days before the midterm elections in November.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
What will the growth look like on Parkside Drive?
There are several spots in Knoxville, Knox County that are magnets for traffic and many, who live near these areas or drive through them, are often puzzled when more businesses and more homes are approved to be built in already congested places.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Tennessee failed to follow death penalty protocol
Recently in this space we questioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s failure to release an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injection procedure. We said the public owned the report, and the governor should not deny access to it until “I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information,” as Lee said.
Sunset laws: Checks in state government offer ‘accountability’ for taxpayers
There are 265 state boards, commissions and departments that technically have expiration dates, according to state law.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee’s average gas price jumps 17 cents
Tennessee’s average gas price has reversed course and is trending more expensive compared to last week. The state’s average price of gas jumped 17 cents over the course of last week to $2.90. West Tennessee has some of the state’s highest gas prices with Haywood County’s average gas...
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
