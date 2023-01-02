Read full article on original website
Storm leaves California coastal towns badly damaged — with more danger on the way
Storms over the last week have killed at least six people, including three who drowned near Sacramento and a toddler who was killed in Sonoma County.
The atmospheric river hitting California as seen from space: How to interpret it
While atmospheric rivers can cause flooding and mudslides, many are weak and can provide beneficial rain to drought-stricken California.
How atmospheric rivers and a bomb cyclone add up to mayhem for California
The atmospheric rivers set to arrive in California are being fed in part by a storm system sitting several hundred miles off the northern Pacific coast.
How to prepare and pack if you might need to evacuate
When an evacuation order reaches you, you need to leave. Now. Here’s how to prepare and what to have ready to go if you may need to evacuate during the rain storms hitting California. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Atmospheric river poses lethal danger for homeless people. California scrambling to help
As California braces for a massive storm this week, city leaders are scrambling to bring homeless individuals into shelter.
Highway 1 Closed Along Big Sur Coast Due to Potential for Mudslides
Concerns about waterlogged soil and the potential for mudslides, falling rocks and flooding prompted Caltrans to close a portion of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast on Wednesday evening. As of 5 p.m., the road was closed down between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big...
California is due for another massive rainstorm. Here's how to prepare and stay safe
Here’s what you can do to get your family and home ready for the heavy rain set to slam California starting on Wednesday, and how to stay safe during and after the storm.
Get ready for a massive SoCalGas bill this month, as natural gas prices soar
Residential customers of Southern California Gas Co. will see bills jump, the utility warns, because of sharply higher wholesale natural gas prices. Consumer advocates cry foul. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Natural gas bills could be huge for Southern Californians this month. Here's what you can do
With the cost of natural gas skyrocketing, utility bills in Southern California are going to jump. To help manage the costs, SoCalGas offers several programs.
Column: In the desert, history blooms as Arizona tops records with a fifth female governor
Katie Hobbs’ inauguration continues a pattern of outpacing other states, thanks to a “cowboy culture” and an unusual line of succession for Arizona’s top office.
For first time, California civil rights officials file lawsuit alleging Section 8 discrimination
The California Civil Rights Department sued two landlords, alleging they discriminated against a Section 8 tenant. It was the first such suit the department brought.
Gavin Newsom's awkward crypto timing
Newsom’s recent efforts to boost blockchain and crypto and fend off new state-level regulation of the sector have suffered from awkward timing.
