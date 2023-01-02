ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

Highway 1 Closed Along Big Sur Coast Due to Potential for Mudslides

Concerns about waterlogged soil and the potential for mudslides, falling rocks and flooding prompted Caltrans to close a portion of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast on Wednesday evening. As of 5 p.m., the road was closed down between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy