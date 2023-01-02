ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor

Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral

On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday

The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Dodgers Discussed Potential Deal With Pirates

As the offseason has officially entered the new year, the Los Angeles Dodgers still remain determined to fill an outfield-sized vacancy at the center field position. With the non-tender of Cody Bellinger and miss on signing Kevin Kiermaier, Los Angeles has seemingly turned to the trade market as they look for a new center fielder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

When A Salt Lake City Reporter Didn't Recognize Jordan Clarkson And Asked Him If He's Ever Been To A Utah Jazz Game

KUTV Salt Lake City reporter didn't realize she was interviewing Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Hayle Crombleholme was clueless about Clarkson's identity but continued to interview him nonetheless, and the latter played along. She was sent to Vivint Arena to get fan reactions about the local franchise, and she found someone who she thought was a perfect candidate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Graphic Shows Another Massive Braves Bargain Deal

Rafael Devers‘ 11-year, $331 million extension with the Boston Red Sox, announced on Wednesday, was well-deserved. It was also a sigh of relief for disappointed Red Sox fans. However, it also represents proof that the Atlanta Braves model is highly successful. The Braves’ front office believes that it’s better...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Knicks reportedly ‘monitoring’ situation with disgruntled two-time All-Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly closely watching the devolving situation between the Chicago Bulls and unhappy All-Star Zach LaVine. The Knicks have spent the last few years rebuilding their organization from the bottom up. They hired veteran head coach Tom Thibodeau three years ago. They have tried to recreate their roster through the draft, and with savvy outside additions. Furthermore, they have stockpiled NBA Draft Assets.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears

For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
CHICAGO, IL

