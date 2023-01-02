ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Off-duty North Carolina police officer arrested reportedly for murder after domestic dispute

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OT2Zb_0k0hnGEq00

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty police officer in Ranlo has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a domestic dispute.

In a news release, officials with the Town of Ranlo said that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, police were contacted about an incident on Burlington Avenue. Officers said they saw an off-duty officer who had been involved in a domestic dispute. The officer was identified as Kwaku Riley Agyapon.

Agyapon was reportedly stabbed multiple times and had allegedly discharged his service weapon. According to WSOC, authorities said Agyapon killed the stabbing suspect.

The investigation was turned over to the Gaston County police with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigations, according to the Town of Ranlo.

During the investigation, the SBI obtained a warrant for first-degree murder against Agyapon, according to WSOC.

Ranlo Police Chief Jimmy Lunsford and Town Manager Jonathan Blanton placed Agyapon on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to the Town of Ranlo.

Police told WSOC that Agyapon was new to the department, having started working with police in August.

Agyapon was hospitalized Sunday for treatment of his injuries. Town officials said he would be taken to the Gaston County Jail following his discharge.

According to WSOC, investigators said that there were witnesses in the house at the time of the incident.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

New York state seized record amount of fentanyl in 2022: DEA

NEW YORK — Authorities seized record amounts of fentanyl-laced prescription pills and powder in New York state in 2022, fueling more than 2,300 fatal overdoses in New York City alone, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the New York City Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said Thursday. Fentanyl is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Democratic officials' homes, offices shot up in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The homes or offices of five elected Democratic officials in New Mexico, including the new attorney general, have been buffeted by gunfire over the past month, and authorities are working to determine if the attacks are connected. Nobody was injured in the shootings,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WGAU

Ex-Southern Cal official gets 6 months in college bribe case

BOSTON — (AP) — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a nationwide college admissions scandal to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits was sentenced Friday to six months in prison. Donna Heinel was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving other Jones' attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WGAU

Similar state abortion challenges meet different outcomes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The top courts in two conservative states ruled the same day on similar challenges to abortion bans — and went in opposite directions. The 3-2 decisions Thursday in Idaho, which keeps a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, and South Carolina, which blocks enforcement of a ban after cardiac activity can be detected, are the latest examples of the patchwork of policies imposed since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide for nearly five decades.
IDAHO STATE
WGAU

Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school

ANNANDALE, Va. — (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state's most prestigious high schools, acting on complaints that students there weren't properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said at a news conference Wednesday that his...
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November...
WGAU

California gets brief lull after damaging 'bomb cyclone'

CAPITOLA, Calif. — (AP) — California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Storms put California levees to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — With multiple powerful storms continuing to bear down on California, state officials have warned that rural areas are the most at risk of flooding because the levees that protect them aren't built to the same standards as others that shield more populated cities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay." The notice posted on the Osceola County website...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a surprising move Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Gaetz says Kevin McCarthy will likely win speaker's gavel

WASHINGTON — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of the six remaining holdouts opposing Kevin McCarthy for speaker, said Friday afternoon that he thinks McCarthy will likely win the gavel. “We had a lot of folks gain a lot of confidence as you saw in that vote, it looked like...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy