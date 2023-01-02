ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wThYT_0k0hkrHK00

Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old “Avengers” star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve" and others, read the statement. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Authorities and Renner's representative haven't said how the accident occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, it has majestic scenery and it allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

Renner was the only person involved in Sunday's accident, and the sheriff's office said in a news release that it is investigating.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009's “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat

UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
RENO, NV
Decider.com

‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital In Critical Condition After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner, the Academy Award nominated actor and star of The Avengers, The Hurt Locker and The Mayor of Kingstown, is currently in critical condition in a hospital near Reno, Nevada after suffering an undisclosed injury during what police are describing as a “weather related accident while plowing snow.” According to a statement provided to Deadline, officers from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” at 9 A.M. on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly has a home in the area, which is nearby Lake Tahoe, which had...
RENO, NV
The New York Times

Jeremy Renner Is Hospitalized After a ‘Traumatic Injury’

Actor Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on Sunday after a “traumatic injury,” according to the Washoe County, Nevada, sheriff’s office. A representative for Renner told The Associated Press on Sunday that he was in critical but stable condition after an accident while plowing snow. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative said.
RENO, NV
People

Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner remains in the intensive care unit following a New Year's Day snowplow accident at his property in Reno, Nevada Mark Ruffalo is asking fans to pray for his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner, following his snowplow accident on New Year's Day. "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," Ruffalo, 55, posted on his Instagram stories Monday alongside an image of a news report of Renner's accident. Ruffalo, who starred alongside Renner in three Avengers movies, ended his post urging fans to "Please send healing goodness his...
RENO, NV
ABC News

ABC News

966K+
Followers
202K+
Post
564M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy