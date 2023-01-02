Read full article on original website
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Chris Evans, girlfriend Alba Baptista scare each other in cute ‘look back’ video
Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista‘s 2022 was full of surprises. The “Gray Man” actor shared a video compilation of eight different times he and the “Warrior Nun” actress scared each other over the past year on Friday. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Evans, 41, wrote in the video, which was posted to his Instagram Stories, and featured scenes from hotel rooms and their homes. By the end of the clip, Baptista, 25, seemed to have caught on to her boyfriend’s tricks. When Evans tried to scare her as she walked down a hallway, she screamed, “I knew it!” It’s the first time...
Brad Pitt Is ‘Smitten’ With Ines De Ramon As They Enjoy Romantic Cabo Getaway (Exclusive)
Although they’ve only been dating a few months, Brad Pitt, 59, is already “smitten” with Ines de Ramon, 30. A source close to the Academy Award-winning actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed Brad’s feelings for the celebrity jewelry designer. “Brad is smitten with Ines and...
