FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshOrlando, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Related
bungalower
Bungalower’s Top 13 Weekend Event Picks for January 6-8
Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. You can also hear our editor’s event picks below. If you’d like to have your event...
bungalower
Winter Park Fish Company has reopened
Winter Park Fish Co. (Facebook) has reopened for business. The casual restaurant, located at 761 Orange Avenue [GMap], has been closed since May 2021, when the owners carried out an unpermitted construction project that landed them in hot water with the City of Winter Park. According to the City of Winter Park, the owners enclosed a patio area without a permit which then required them to add more parking since they had added more seats — 22 more seats to be exact. More on that HERE.
Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern snapped up by Team Market Group
Team Market Group closed out 2022 with a bit more of the ol' aggressive expansion, purchasing Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern on Mills Avenue. As reported by Orlando Business Journal in the finals days of 2022, nightlife movers TMG added St. Matthew's to their extensive portfolio of properties that currently includes (deep breath) Mathers Social Gathering, Ann Teague's, The Robinson Room, Taco Kat, Plantee's and The Wellborn. St. Matthew's has been pouring 'em (incredibly) strong in their current incarnation for nearly 10 years. Before that the building went under the names Orlando Nights and Paradise. It's always been a freewheeling spot, and a recent visit there found the dance floor packed with tipsy two-steppers and the bar buzzing with activity. TMG partner Romi Mawardi characterized the purchase as an "investment" and told OBJ that the current plan was to keep the old divey charm intact, maybe.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WPMI
Man stranded for 7 nights at Florida airport makes it home with help of stranger
HOLLAND, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man is finally home after repeated flight cancellations and delays left him sleeping on the floor of Florida's Orlando International Airport for the last week. Harold Tibbe owes his homecoming to another family from Holland, people he'd never met until they heard his...
Milk District British pub the Bull and Bush sold to new owners
Venerable Milk District watering hole the Bull & Bush is starting 2023 under new ownership — though it is their next-door neighbor. As reported by Bungalower, the Bull & Bush has been purchased by managers of neighboring bar Sportstown Billiards. Open for nearly 35 years, the British pub has long been a haven and incubator for Orlando's comedy scene, hosting the regular "Shit Sandwich" comedy showcase. Shit Sandwich has helped launch the careers of homegrown comedic stars like Preacher Lawson and given local comics a stage to test out new material in front of their peers. Speaking to Bungalower, the new owners promise that Shit Sandwich is safe, and they don't have many major changes in mind — aside from maybe some British football on brand-new televisions. Or as older Brits would say, footy on the telly.
Filipino fast-food chain to expand its Florida footprint
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Filipino-based fast-food restaurant Jollibee is spreading its wings in the Sunshine State, opening its first Orlando location soon at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. The brand has three other restaurants across the state in Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Pinellas Park.
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
Popeye’s To Expand Orlando Footprint
"We have developed a portfolio that operates over 1,740 Locations in 12 States creating more than 22,000 jobs."
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
bungalower
Local Main Street hosting mushroom treasure hunt this summer
The Audubon Park Garden District (Website) is taking part in an international event this summer that’s all about looking for mushrooms in unexpected places. The mushrooms, though undoubtedly magical in nature, are in fact original mushroom-themed artworks that participating artists hide in public places. They then share tips on where to find them on social media. This year’s event is scheduled for June 10 and 11 and is open to anyone who would like to participate — you can find more details HERE.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
disneyfoodblog.com
6 Things in Disney Springs That Locals Actually Eat
There’s a little something for everyone at Disney Springs, which is why guests should ALWAYS make time to visit the shopping and dining district. From unique souvenirs to fun entertainment and more, Disney Springs is a must-do. The area also has some of the best restaurants AT Disney World, but where do the locals go in Disney Springs when they’re hungry?
bungalower
St. Matthew’s Tavern sells to new owners
As first reported by Steven Ryzewski for Orlando Business Journal, St. Matthew’s Tavern has been purchased by Team Market Group. St. Matthew’s Tavern (Facebook | Website), a local dive bar/beer garden located at 1300 N Mills Avenue [GMap] in the Mills 50 District known for its “anything goes” aesthetic and atmosphere, opened in December 2013. The bar, owned by longtime local bartender Matt Fassl, was known for having a set of church pews in the main dance floor area where members of St. Dorothy Catholic Community would meet for Mass every Sunday — which led many locals to refer to it simply as “Church Bar.” Fassl purchased the building from his landlord in December 2018 before moving out-of-state during the pandemic.
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/30/22 (Holiday Crowds, Churros for Passholders, New Year’s Eve Prep, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’re back and ready to check out what’s new before the New Year! Let’s get started over at Universal Studios Florida. Inside the temporary Prop Shop at the Brown Derby Hat Shop, we were reunited with...
