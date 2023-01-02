Texas A&M announced the hiring of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator in a release Friday afternoon. “I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in the release. “I always had tremendous respect for him as a head coach, offensive coordinator and play caller. He is one of the best minds in college football. Bobby has a reputation for developing players and we are extremely excited to have him on our staff.”

