Gainesville, FL

Texas A&M soccer team unveils spring exhibition schedule

The Texas A&M soccer team will open its spring exhibition season against TCU at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Ellis Field. The Aggies announced their spring schedule Thursday, which includes three home doubleheaders against Oklahoma and LSU on March 4, Lamar and Baylor on March 25 and Texas State and Texas-San Antonio on April 15. A&M also will play at TCU on April 1 in Fort Worth.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Three Aggies make D1Baseball.com’s top 100 transfers list

Three Texas A&M baseball players made the D1Baseball.com top 100 impact transfers list this week. The trio includes No. 25 Troy Wansing, No. 45 Hunter Haas and No. 69 Carson Lambert. Wansing is a left-handed pitcher from Purdue. Haas is an infielder from Arizona State, and Lambert is a right-handed...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M officially hires Petrino as offensive coordinator

Texas A&M announced the hiring of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator in a release Friday afternoon. “I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in the release. “I always had tremendous respect for him as a head coach, offensive coordinator and play caller. He is one of the best minds in college football. Bobby has a reputation for developing players and we are extremely excited to have him on our staff.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX

