Army hockey player Eric Huss suffered a severe injury from an inadvertent skate to the neck in a game against Sacred Heart Thursday. Huss took a skate to the neck in the second period of a 5-0 Army loss, according to The Associated Press. Trainer Rachel Leahy rushed into action, controlling Huss’s bleeding, and was praised by Army hockey coach Brian Riley for acting quickly. “A terrible tragedy was avoided tonight because of the quick action of our trainer and the medical staff that were in the arena tonight,” Riley posted to Twitter Thursday night. “Grateful that our player will be ok because...

WEST POINT, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO