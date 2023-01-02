ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Army hockey player Eric Huss recovering after taking skate to the neck during game

Army hockey player Eric Huss suffered a severe injury from an inadvertent skate to the neck in a game against Sacred Heart Thursday.  Huss took a skate to the neck in the second period of a 5-0 Army loss, according to The Associated Press.  Trainer Rachel Leahy rushed into action, controlling Huss’s bleeding, and was praised by Army hockey coach Brian Riley for acting quickly.  “A terrible tragedy was avoided tonight because of the quick action of our trainer and the medical staff that were in the arena tonight,” Riley posted to Twitter Thursday night. “Grateful that our player will be ok because...
WEST POINT, NY
PIX11

Moose on the Loose: Nets are dangerous with focused Kyrie

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night. Kyrie Irving scored 19 points, hitting a deep 3 with 44 seconds left to give the Nets a 106-100 lead and doom New Orleans to just its fifth home […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Jones helps Spurs overcome injuries, Pistons to end skid

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tre Jones had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame injuries to their two leading scorers to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-109 on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson did not return after injuring his left hamstring with four minutes left in the first half. Devin Vassell was inactive with a knee injury. Despite those absences, the Spurs still managed to extend their lead to double figures in the third quarter. Romeo Langford added 15 points, Malaki Brannan had 14 and Jakob Poeltl had 11 points and 15 rebounds as San Antonio won for the first time since Dec. 29.
DETROIT, MI

