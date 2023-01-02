Read full article on original website
BTC.com’s Stolen Funds Funneled Through Tornado Cash and CEXs: Report
The company had earlier revealed securing an undisclosed amount of assets. Prominent cryptocurrency mining pool BTC.com suffered a cyberattack last month that resulted in a significant loss of company and user funds. New details have emerged regarding the whereabouts of the stolen funds. According to the market research firm, X-explore’s...
Coinbase Stocks Rise 12% Following $100M Settlement With US Regulators
Coinbase said that it is cooperating with the investigation initiated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reached an agreement to pay a $50 million penalty to New York state’s Department of Financial Services to settle accusations that it enabled customers to open accounts without conducting necessary background checks.
SEC Investigates Whether FTX Investors Followed Due Diligence Procedures (Report)
The watchdog supposedly requested several financial firms to explain how they decided to become FTX cusomers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly asked some FTX investors whether they conducted proper research on the cryptocurrency exchange before becoming its clients. Recall that the platform (considered among the giants in...
Bank of France Governor Thinks Crypto Companies Should Abide by Stricter Rules
The “disruption” in the crypto sector is the main reason for more stringent rules, Villeroy stated. Francois Villeroy de Galhau – Governor of Banque de France – believes cryptocurrency firms should obtain tougher regulatory licenses to continue providing their services. He also stated France should introduce...
US Government to Seize $465M Worth of Robinhood Shares Linked to SBF (Report)
The US Federal government might have already confiscated $468 million worth of HOOD tied to Bankman-Fried. The American authorities have reportedly seized or will soon confiscate 56 million shares of Robinhood tied to the former CEO of FTX – Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The 30-year-old recently sought help from a...
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Israel Could Include Crypto Into Existing Country Laws
The potential changes could come into effect in half a year. The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) could amend three of its existing monetary laws to squeeze in cryptocurrencies. The regulator’s proposals seek to grant investors maximum security when dealing with digital assets, reminding about the recent collapse of FTX and...
Bitcoin Jumps Toward $17K on Positive US Job Report
The primary cryptocurrency reacted with minor volatility heading north. The US continued to beat expectations in terms of new jobs added for the month of December, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate dropped to historic lows. The report for December 2022 indicated that the unemployment rate is down...
Crypto Lender Genesis Slashes Staff and Mulls Bankruptcy: WSJ
Embattled crypto lending firm Genesis is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a Jan. 5 report by the WSJ citing ‘people familiar with the matter,’ Genesis is mulling a bankruptcy filing and has let around 30% of its staff go. The layoffs were across several departments leaving...
SEC Objects to Binance.US Buying Voyager Digital for $1 Billion
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is ramping up its war on crypto with the latest move to scupper a Binance buyout deal. In a filing on Jan. 4, the financial regulator submitted a limited objection and reservation of rights. The SEC is pushing back on Binance’s U.S. division’s plan to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at around $1 billion.
Crypto Platform Advises Users to Withdraw Funds Amid Custody Issues
Juno cautioned users to employ self-custody methods due to “uncertainty” with its custodian partner. The cryptocurrency firm – Juno – advised its users to withdraw their assets and store them in self-custody wallets or sell their holdings for cash because of “uncertainty” with its partner.
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Plans to Shut Down 37,000 Celsius Rigs
Core had partially blamed Celsius for its financial troubles, saying its contract with the lender made it lose $28,000 daily. Troubled Bitcoin miner Core Scientific will shut down more than 37,000 crypto mining rigs belonging to bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network as both firms finally reach an agreement in court.
Verdict Out: Celsius Earn Assets Belong to Bankrupt Firm, Not Users
The court order is a blow to some users hoping to recover their funds from the company. A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled that crypto-assets deposited in Celsius Network’s “Earn” accounts do not belong to the customers. Instead, the funds in the interest-bearing accounts belong to the bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform.
Cardano Up 12% Weekly, Bitcoin Stopped at $17K (Market Watch)
Cardano has been on a roll since the start of the year. Bitcoin initiated another attempt to overcome $17,000 yesterday but was stopped in its tracks as it has been in the past several times. The altcoins have retraced following a few positive days, with Tron, QNT, and LDO losing...
New York AG Sues Celsius Co-Founder Alex Mashinsky for Alleged Fraud
The lawsuit seeks disgorgement of any proceeds derived from Mashinsky’s unlawful practices as well as restitution for investors. Alex Mashinsky, the co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network has been sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly defrauding investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars worth of digital assets.
Crypto-Focused Bank Silvergate Slashes 40% Workforce, Abandons Several Projects
CEO Alan Lane said that Silvergate currently maintains a cash position in excess of its digital asset-related deposits. The FTX collapse has accelerated lay-offs as the sector struggles to weather the incessant turmoil. Crypto-focused bank – Silvergate Capital – has become the latest to slash 40% of its workforce, which...
Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty, Trial Date Set
In contrast, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang already pleaded guilty. Unlike two of his former colleagues, FTX’s co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he knowingly cheated investors. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan set the trial date for the start of October. SBF was expected to...
