FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of
Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
5newsonline.com
Bentonville alum making history with Arkansas gymnastics
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is, until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
nwahomepage.com
Mississippi State eyeing Kendal Briles
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has lost three assistants this offseason and it’s possible a fourth could happen. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at or near the top of his list for the same job there. Steve Robertson of 247Sports was the first to report Arnett’s interest in Briles.
bestofarkansassports.com
An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri
When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
Missouri at Arkansas: 2023 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
In a surprising battle of ranked opponents, Missouri looks to remain unbeaten in SEC play, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. TV schedule: Wednesday, January 4th, 8:30 pm ET. SEC Network. Arena: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The SEC has five teams currently ranked in the latest AP top-25 poll,...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
Hogs cleaning things up ahead of key matchup with Missouri
When Arkansas took its first loss of the season to Creighton in Maui, the Hogs were back on the hardwood less than 24 hours later with a chance to quickly flush the bad vibes. After falling at LSU last week, the No. 13 Razorbacks hit the opposite end of the spectrum with a full week before its next game against No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night.
5newsonline.com
Report: Michael Scherer to be named UNLV defensive coordinator
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to 247Sports Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer will be named the defensive coordinator at UNLV, following Barry Odom. Odom left Fayetteville earlier last week to take the Rebels head coaching position. Scherer was the Razorbacks interim defensive coordinator for the Liberty Bowl, taking over play...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza and Taproom to open Fayetteville location Jan. 8
A pizza chain is set to open a location in north Fayetteville this month. Locals Ben and Monica Roberts will open a franchisee restaurant for a Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza in the Uptown Apartments + Shops building at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 8. The menu...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
KHBS
Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor-elect Sanders names Wood head of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
Northwest Arkansas courts see high-profile trials on the docket in January
With courts at all levels across The Natural State reopening to begin 2023 on January 3, Northwest Arkansas is set to host several high-profile criminal trials.
