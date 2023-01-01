ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of

Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Bentonville alum making history with Arkansas gymnastics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is, until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Mississippi State eyeing Kendal Briles

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has lost three assistants this offseason and it’s possible a fourth could happen. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at or near the top of his list for the same job there. Steve Robertson of 247Sports was the first to report Arnett’s interest in Briles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

An Improbable SEC Milestone Will Be Reached in Arkansas vs Missouri

When the Arkansas basketball team opens its home SEC slate this week, it will mark an improbable first for the program. The No. 13 Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to host a red-hot Missouri (12-1, 1-0) team fresh off back-to-back double-digit wins over top-20 teams that checked in at No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Hogs cleaning things up ahead of key matchup with Missouri

When Arkansas took its first loss of the season to Creighton in Maui, the Hogs were back on the hardwood less than 24 hours later with a chance to quickly flush the bad vibes. After falling at LSU last week, the No. 13 Razorbacks hit the opposite end of the spectrum with a full week before its next game against No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Report: Michael Scherer to be named UNLV defensive coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to 247Sports Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer will be named the defensive coordinator at UNLV, following Barry Odom. Odom left Fayetteville earlier last week to take the Rebels head coaching position. Scherer was the Razorbacks interim defensive coordinator for the Liberty Bowl, taking over play...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Sunday alcohol sales beginning in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — In November, Bentonville and Rogers voted to allow alcohol to be sold on Sundays. “Bentonville and Rogers become the 20th and 21st cities in the state that have passed this to allow Sunday sales," Scott Hardin from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

