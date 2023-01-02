Read full article on original website
13 Bison Killed After Semi-Truck Strikes Herd Near Yellowstone National Park
According to NBC News, 13 bison had to be euthanized after a semi-truck plowed into a herd on U.S. Highway 191 just north of West Yellowstone, near the western entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Some of the bison were killed on impact, however a number had to be euthanized following...
CBS San Francisco
Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Motorcyclist Hits Deer At Over 50 MPH On Blue Ridge Parkway, Remarkably Doesn’t Crash
That ones gotta make the ol’ heart skip a beat. Unfortunately, if you’re into motorcycles, you have a much higher chance of getting injured or killed if you get into an accident. As much as riding a bike can be a ton of fun, it’s inherently dangerous.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Shocking Video Shows California Cliff Collapsing Onto the Coastline
A wild outdoor video features aerial footage of the moment that a southern California cliff tumbles forward. Sending a shocking amount of rocks, dirt and other debris collapsing onto the beach. The terrifying footage shows the moment piles of debris and wayward rocks formed into a dangerous landslide, ultimately cascading...
A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up
The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered
Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says
Three children, including the girl who died, were riding in a minivan when it collided head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan Six people are dead after a minivan crashed into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan, on a Texas Highway Friday. The accident happened near George West about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, the Associated Press reported. "It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told the news outlet. The minivan was...
A 95-year-old rock wall has been unearthed at Big Bend National Park
Invasive cane removal and the high flows of the Rio Grande River uncovered the historic wall.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Teen who went missing while doing school project at California rest stop is found dead
A teenager who went missing at a rest stop in California this week has been found dead, authorities say.Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared on Wednesday after going to work on a school project at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook.When he didn’t return or contact family, more than three dozen search and rescue officers with canine units were sent out to search for him on Thursday.His body was found in a “remote wooded area” on Thursday afternoon, the...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Mountain Lion Breaks Into California Home & Drags Poor Dog Out By Its Neck
A community in Santa Rosa, California is a bit on edge, after video footage has surfaced of a mountain lion walking into a house, attacking the dog inside, and dragging it out by its neck into the backyard. According to KRON4, it all went down last week when a resident...
