CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
SAN JOSE, CA
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
People

Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered

Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
LOUISIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
People

Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says

Three children, including the girl who died, were riding in a minivan when it collided head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan Six people are dead after a minivan crashed into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan, on a Texas Highway Friday. The accident happened near George West about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, the Associated Press reported. "It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told the news outlet. The minivan was...
GEORGE WEST, TX
The Independent

Teen who went missing while doing school project at California rest stop is found dead

A teenager who went missing at a rest stop in California this week has been found dead, authorities say.Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared on Wednesday after going to work on a school project at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook.When he didn’t return or contact family, more than three dozen search and rescue officers with canine units were sent out to search for him on Thursday.His body was found in a “remote wooded area” on Thursday afternoon, the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE

