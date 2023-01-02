Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
Spurs to waive former lottery pick after acquiring him from Celtics
The Celtics are trading big man Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Spurs are waiving center Gorgui Dieng to create a roster spot for Vonleh, who will also be waived, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan's popularity was on a different level during the 90s, he deserves a lot of the credit for making the NBA the global phenomenon it eventually became. Despite basketball not being the most popular sport in the world, everyone had heard of Michael Jordan after the 90s, even those who didn't exactly know who he was.
Michael Jordan Claimed Phil Jackson's Legendary Triangle Offense Wouldn't Work Without Him Or Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan once said that Phil Jackson's system would not have worked without him or Kobe Bryant.
BREAKING: Massive Steph Curry Injury Update Before Wednesday’s Game
On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers provided an injury update on Steph Curry.
Former NBA first-round pick signs with German team
Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, the German team announced Thursday in a press release. According to the club, Caboclo’s deal runs through 2023-24, so he’ll be under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm for another season beyond the current one. The 20th overall pick in...
NBA curiously issues Donovan Mitchell, Cavs PED tests morning after 71-point outburst
It might have all been coincidental, but the NBA gave Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster performance-enhancing drugs test less than 24 hours after the All-Star guard’s historic 71-point game on Monday. On Monday night, Donovan Mitchell was at the absolute height of his powers...
Former All-Star center to work out for Lakers
The Lakers will bring in former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for a workout sometime next week, sources tell Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Cousins, who spent time with the Bucks and Nuggets last season, has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas in hopes of returning to the NBA, according to Haynes. He reportedly turned down a chance to play in Taiwan in late November.
Warriors' Andre Iguodala expected to make season debut vs. Magic
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala announced via his "Point Forward" podcast that he intends to make his season debut on Saturday when Golden State hosts the Magic. “We got 24 hours ’til I step on the court, man. It’s a go,” Iguodala told co-host Evan Turner. “Hope the fan base is excited. I’m a little nervous, but actually, I’m also excited. I try to play it cool, calm, and collected all the time, but excited to get there on the court. It’s finally happened.”
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins expected to return Saturday
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was a full practice participant on Friday, per head coach Steve Kerr (Twitter link via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews) and is now listed as probable for Saturday’s game against Orlando, tweets Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Generally, when players are listed as probable, it means...
Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate set to return Thursday
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will return to action on Thursday against Utah, sources tell Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Tate will be on a minutes restriction, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston. The 27-year-old has only appeared in three games this season, having last played on October...
Shaedon Sharpe intends to play in 2023 dunk contest
Trail Blazers rookie shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is set to partake in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter). Sharpe has logged 29 dunks thus far this season, tweets Clutch Points. Portland selected the 6’6″ swingman out of Kentucky with the No....
Lakers’ Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves out at least two weeks
The Lakers shared some bad news on Friday, announcing that two of their rotation players will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks due to injuries. As Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet tweets, Lonnie Walker has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and Austin Reaves has a left hamstring strain. The plan is for the team to reevaluate both players in approximately two weeks, Trudell adds.
Nets HC Jacque Vaughn praises Yuta Watanabe's surprising play
Yuta Watanabe is leading the NBA with a .521 3PT%, but he hasn’t been earning playing time for the Nets solely because of his three-point shooting, according to head coach Jacque Vaughn. “He’s doing a little bit (of) everything,” Vaughn said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post....
Magic's Moritz Wagner set to begin serving suspension
Magic forward Moritz Wagner will begin serving his two-game suspension for his role in last week’s on-court altercation with the Pistons on Wednesday night when Orlando hosts the Thunder, the NBA announced today in a press release. The original plan was for Wagner to start serving his suspension on...
Mavericks to reportedly waive Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker‘s comeback with the Mavericks only lasted nine games, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who tweets that Dallas will waive the veteran guard before his contract becomes fully guaranteed this weekend. Walker, 32, signed with the team in late November, hoping to resurrect his NBA career after...
