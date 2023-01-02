ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA first-round pick signs with German team

Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, the German team announced Thursday in a press release. According to the club, Caboclo’s deal runs through 2023-24, so he’ll be under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm for another season beyond the current one. The 20th overall pick in...
Hoops Rumors

Former All-Star center to work out for Lakers

The Lakers will bring in former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for a workout sometime next week, sources tell Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Cousins, who spent time with the Bucks and Nuggets last season, has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas in hopes of returning to the NBA, according to Haynes. He reportedly turned down a chance to play in Taiwan in late November.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andre Iguodala expected to make season debut vs. Magic

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala announced via his "Point Forward" podcast that he intends to make his season debut on Saturday when Golden State hosts the Magic. “We got 24 hours ’til I step on the court, man. It’s a go,” Iguodala told co-host Evan Turner. “Hope the fan base is excited. I’m a little nervous, but actually, I’m also excited. I try to play it cool, calm, and collected all the time, but excited to get there on the court. It’s finally happened.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
UTAH STATE
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins expected to return Saturday

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was a full practice participant on Friday, per head coach Steve Kerr (Twitter link via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews) and is now listed as probable for Saturday’s game against Orlando, tweets Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Generally, when players are listed as probable, it means...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate set to return Thursday

Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will return to action on Thursday against Utah, sources tell Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Tate will be on a minutes restriction, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston. The 27-year-old has only appeared in three games this season, having last played on October...
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Shaedon Sharpe intends to play in 2023 dunk contest

Trail Blazers rookie shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is set to partake in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter). Sharpe has logged 29 dunks thus far this season, tweets Clutch Points. Portland selected the 6’6″ swingman out of Kentucky with the No....
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Lakers’ Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves out at least two weeks

The Lakers shared some bad news on Friday, announcing that two of their rotation players will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks due to injuries. As Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet tweets, Lonnie Walker has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and Austin Reaves has a left hamstring strain. The plan is for the team to reevaluate both players in approximately two weeks, Trudell adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Magic's Moritz Wagner set to begin serving suspension

Magic forward Moritz Wagner will begin serving his two-game suspension for his role in last week’s on-court altercation with the Pistons on Wednesday night when Orlando hosts the Thunder, the NBA announced today in a press release. The original plan was for Wagner to start serving his suspension on...
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks to reportedly waive Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker‘s comeback with the Mavericks only lasted nine games, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who tweets that Dallas will waive the veteran guard before his contract becomes fully guaranteed this weekend. Walker, 32, signed with the team in late November, hoping to resurrect his NBA career after...
DALLAS, TX
