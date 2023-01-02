Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Ginni Thomas Leaps Into House Speaker Battle Against Kevin McCarthy
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calls for new leadership in the House, resurrecting concerns of conflicts of interest on the high court.
KVIA
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN. The names were handed over Wednesday night, two sources told CNN. Trump’s legal...
KVIA
First on CNN: McCarthy proposes key concessions after House adjourns for second day without electing a speaker
After suffering yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday, in which he lost a sixth round of voting for House speaker, Kevin McCarthy proposed more key concessions in his push to get 218 votes — including agreeing to propose a rules change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
KVIA
Watch: Exclusive interview with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on new immigration policies
EL PASO, TX -- Ahead of the visit from President Joe Biden to El Paso, ABC-7 got the only one-on-one interview with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from any news outlet in the state of Texas. ABC-7's Stephanie Valle asked Mayorkas about how the new polices will impact the borderland...
KVIA
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details...
KVIA
Hakeem Jeffries Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader. He is the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. Marriage: Kennisandra (Archinegas) Jeffries (1997-present) Children: Jeremiah and Joshua. Education: Binghamton University, B.A., 1992; Georgetown University, M.P.P., 1994; New York University, J.D., 1997.
KVIA
Republican Kevin McCarthy fails to win speakership in sixth round of voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — House adjourns for 2nd day without a speaker after Kevin McCarthy fails to win enough Republican support. UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans adjourn House until 8 p.m. as standoff deepens over electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker. McCarthy failed to win speakership in a sixth round of voting.
KVIA
WATCH: White House previews President Biden’s Mexico City summit
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Following President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday he'll travel to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit. Biden will join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will preview the president's travel. She'll...
KVIA
House Vote on Speaker Enters Its Second Day
The House of Representatives is adjourned until noon today after Representative Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary republican support to gain the speakership. Division within the GOP resulted in three-failed rounds of voting. The last time a Speaker of the House election had numerous ballots was in 1923. A lack of GOP support thwarted McCarthy's bid as 20 republicans voted against McCarthy during Tuesday's third and final vote.
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case against the tax, previewed some of the legal issues the state Supreme Court will consider when oral arguments start on Jan. 26. ...
U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks
Jan 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down a Trump administration rule banning bump stocks, which are devices that allow people to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic guns.
