First on CNN: McCarthy proposes key concessions after House adjourns for second day without electing a speaker

After suffering yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday, in which he lost a sixth round of voting for House speaker, Kevin McCarthy proposed more key concessions in his push to get 218 votes — including agreeing to propose a rules change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details...
Hakeem Jeffries Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader. He is the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. Marriage: Kennisandra (Archinegas) Jeffries (1997-present) Children: Jeremiah and Joshua. Education: Binghamton University, B.A., 1992; Georgetown University, M.P.P., 1994; New York University, J.D., 1997.
WATCH: White House previews President Biden’s Mexico City summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Following President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday he'll travel to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit. Biden will join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will preview the president's travel. She'll...
House Vote on Speaker Enters Its Second Day

The House of Representatives is adjourned until noon today after Representative Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary republican support to gain the speakership. Division within the GOP resulted in three-failed rounds of voting. The last time a Speaker of the House election had numerous ballots was in 1923. A lack of GOP support thwarted McCarthy's bid as 20 republicans voted against McCarthy during Tuesday's third and final vote.
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax

(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case against the tax, previewed some of the legal issues the state Supreme Court will consider when oral arguments start on Jan. 26. ...
