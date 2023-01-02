Read full article on original website
KSLTV
New ghost tour explores history of Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A new ghost tour hosted by US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that boasts ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the nation, has just launched a new tour in Salt Lake City featuring historic places that are said to be haunted. The tour...
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
ksl.com
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
Paul Huntsman addresses the largest Newcomers Club yet
PARK CITY, Utah — Working as a Senior Diplomat for the U.S. State Department for 30 years certainly prepared retired Sue Niblock to be the President of the 536 people […]
KSLTV
Why are antennas popping up all over the foothills? Salt Lake City seeks to solve mystery
SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Salt Lake City public lands officials hiked for hours up a snowy trail to remove a mysterious device – one that’s popping up all over the foothills. It consists of a locked battery box, a solar panel, and an antenna, according...
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
kpcw.org
Park City local survives suicide attempt, works to save others
Park City local Kay Whiting Harrison shares her story about surviving a suicide attempt to achieve her goal of giving hope and saving lives. She writes about her experience in, "Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt." Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station...
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
Child rescued from near-drowning at Little America Hotel
A 2-year-old is expected to survive after being rescued from nearly drowning at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel pool.
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
ksl.com
Business, political veteran Alex Dunn joins Larry H. Miller Company
SALT LAKE CITY —The Larry H. Miller Company continues its trajectory of growth and recalibration following massive deals over the past few years that saw it selling off the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller automotive dealership chain. On Thursday, the company announced it is adding business veteran Alex...
KUTV
Dump truck tips over, crashes on UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in ski lift accident at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died Monday when a falling tree struck his ski lift at Park City Mountain Resort. “The man who lost his life in the tragic ski chair lift accident has...
iheart.com
Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!
Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!
ksl.com
Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand
OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
Murray resident's dog critically injured after attack by off-leash dog at park
Charlie Thronson was walking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for the final time at Murray Park before moving to North Carolina when the unthinkable happened.
Opinion: We need to address the problem of bathroom equity
Due to different biological needs, women often require more restroom time than men, and more stall space in public restrooms. Read more here.
ksl.com
'Bad feeling' prompted West Valley man to shoot, kill roommate, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say shot and killed another man asleep in his basement because he believed the roommate created a "bad feeling in their home" is now facing criminal charges. Miguel Zamora Bonilla, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with murder and...
