ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pewter Report

Bucs’ CB Barber Listed As HOF Finalist

Legendary Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber has been named as a 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Finalist for the third year in a row. Barber was one of 15 players selected for consideration. Former Buc Darrelle Revis, who played one season with the Bucs in 2013, is also a finalist in his first year of eligibility.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Pewter Report

Bucs Looking To Get In Groove, Build On Winning

At 8-8, the Bucs are looking to close out their regular season above .500 heading into Week 18 against the Falcons. They will also be looking to stay in the groove they have been in and enter the playoffs winners of their past three games. The team is facing a dilemma common with many playoff teams; do they play their starters and if so, how much?

Comments / 0

Community Policy