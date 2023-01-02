Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable Condition' Following Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after suffering injuries from what his representative described as a “weather related accident while plowing snow” on Sunday, Deadline and Variety reported.

Renner’s “family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the spokesperson said.

The Oscar-nominated actor has starred as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, and currently appears in “Mayor of Kingstown” on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The accident led to Renner being airlifted to a hospital on Sunday, Deadline reported.

The publication noted that Renner has a home near Nevada’s Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal . A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to the area on New Year’s Eve and left thousands of people without power as of Sunday morning.