Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable Condition' Following Accident

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after suffering injuries from what his representative described as a “weather related accident while plowing snow” on Sunday, Deadline and Variety reported.

Renner’s “family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the spokesperson said.

The Oscar-nominated actor has starred as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, and currently appears in “Mayor of Kingstown” on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The accident led to Renner being airlifted to a hospital on Sunday, Deadline reported.

The publication noted that Renner has a home near Nevada’s Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal . A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to the area on New Year’s Eve and left thousands of people without power as of Sunday morning.

Jason Bryant
2d ago

literally just saw a story on him on FOX news while reading this story. hope he makes a full recovery. prayers brother

Reply
58
IndigenousSapien2525
2d ago

Wow. Totally unrelated, but I just watched “The Hurt Locker” today and thought how he really hasn’t aged a day! Then this…😳

Reply(1)
36
you're both wrong
2d ago

oh that's terrible. I hope he recovers fully. I enjoy his movies a lot. first thing I ever saw him in was Dahmer and he was great in it. good luck to you

Reply
14
