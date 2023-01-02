Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Pelicans fans return to vandalized cars following Wednesday's game: 'It makes me not want to live here'
Drew Bruzdzinski left the Smoothie King Center in high spirits Wednesday night, after watching the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets. But his mood quickly changed when he got back to his car and discovered the driver's side window of his GMC Denali had been smashed to smithereens. He...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Church members discuss last night's mass shooting in Central City, Buc-ee's could be planning a Louisiana location, at least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates last year and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Did you know that...
NOLA.com
New Orleans rapper was at Miami event before shooting injures 10, sources say
MIAMI — As many as 10 people were shot outside a popular soul food restaurant Thursday night in Miami Gardens when an argument between two groups of people escalated to gunfire, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured at The Licking Miami Gardens, nor what...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting of comedian 'Boogie B'
Authorities arrested a man in Houston on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in downtown New Orleans last month. Jabril Cowart, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the New Orleans Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals' office, the NOPD said Thursday evening.
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
NOLA.com
New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company
International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 20-21, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 20-21, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Oak Ave. 926: Kimberly N. Cash to Juliette M. Folse, $355,000. Tyler Ave. 1029: Succession of Clothide Hartland Wattigney and Rocco A. Wattigney to...
NOLA.com
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
NOLA.com
Man shot in the leg during robbery attempt in Central City, NOPD says
A man was shot in the leg during an attempted armed robbery early Thursday in Central City, New Orleans police said. Police were called at 4:38 a.m. to the intersection of Louisiana and South Claiborne avenues (map), where they found the injured man. An unidentified man fired shots at him...
NOLA.com
Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking
New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
NOLA.com
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
Two people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting in Central City Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way at 8:12 p.m. and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
NOLA.com
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know
At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NOLA.com
For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route
A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
NOLA.com
Man found dead behind abandoned carwash at edge of Gert Town, NOPD says
A man was found dead Wednesday morning behind an abandoned carwash business at the edge of Gert Town, authorities said. Police said they were called at 8:52 a.m. to the 8000 block of Olive Street (map), which was previously Paradise Carwash. It's a block off South Carrollton Avenue. The man...
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras opener: Fools rule Covington on Jan. 7
The St. John Fools of Misrule are ready to set the north shore ablaze on Twelfth Night. The madcap organization in Covington will unleash their particular style of revelry on the unsuspecting streets on Jan. 7, led by their one float holding the recently crowned Lord of Fools. As a special treat, there will be 10 flambeaux carriers to mark the path, plus the Big Fun Brass Band.
NOLA.com
Teen dies after being shot, dropped off at New Orleans hospital, police say
A teenager died early Thursday after being shot and dropped off at a local hospital, the New Orleans Police Department said. Authorities are still working to determine where the shooting happened. The teen was dropped off at the hospital around 2:20 a.m. Thursday by someone who then drove off, police...
