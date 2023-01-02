Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Indiana women beat Nebraska 74-62 in overtime

Indiana’s Yarden Garzon (12) and Mackenzie Holmes celebrate as Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley (1) walks past during overtime of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Bloomington, Ind. AP photo

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers’ Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds of regulation.

Holmes made 8 of 14 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Hoosiers (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who outlasted the Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2) in a game that was tied 13 times and had 17 lead changes.

Isabelle Bourne led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as Notre Dame dominated Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College.

Miles had six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bransford produced a career-best in scoring.

Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0).

Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10, while Maria Gakeng blocked six shots for Boston College (11-5, 1-2).

NO. 6 NC STATE 56, SYRACUSE 54

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Madison Hayes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining and North Carolina State withstood a second-half rally to beat Syracuse.

Georgia Woolley of Syracuse had a chance tie the game with five seconds to go, but converted just one of two free throws to cut the deficit to a point at 55-54. The teams traded turnovers in the final seconds and the Wolfpack’s Saniya Rivers hit a free throw with one second left for the final margin.

Camille Hobby scored 12 points to lead the Wolfpack (12-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight against Syracuse and bounced back from a loss to unranked Duke on Thursday.

Woolley led Syracuse (10-4, 1-2) with 23 points, and Dyaisha Fair added 14.

NO. 7 VIRGINIA TECH 68, NO. 13 UNC 65

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift Virginia Tech to a victory over North Carolina.

Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.

Deja Kelly paced the Tar Heels (9-4, 0-2) with 21 points.

NO. 9 LSU 88, VANDERBILT 63

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 17 rebounds to maintain her streak of double-doubles in every game this season, and LSU remained unbeaten with a victory over Vanderbilt.

Alexis Morris had 15 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 SEC) a 70-47 lead early in the fourth quarter, to go with her 12 assists and three steals.

Flau’jae Johnson scored 20 points, giving the LSU freshman 10 or more points in four of her last five games.

Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points for Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2).

OREGON STATE 77, NO. 10 UCLA 72

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Oregon State in a win over UCLA.

The Bruins (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12) had their six-game winning streak snapped. They played without leading scorer Charisma Osborne, who suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s previous game.

Talia von Oelhoffen and Bendu Yeaney added 15 points apiece for Oregon State (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12).

Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 20 points, Gina Conti had 19, and Londynn Jones finished with 17.

NO. 11 UTAH 61, WASHINGTON 53

SEATTLE (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 18 points and Utah pulled out a win over Washington to remain undefeated.

Alissa Pili added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Utes (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12 Conference), who average 90.8 points a game, second in the country.

Lauren Schwartz scored 17 points for Washington (9-4, 1-2), which was playing its first ranked opponent. Dalayah Daniels added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

ILLINOIS 90, NO. 12 IOWA 86

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Genesis Bryant had 24 points, Makira Cook added 20 points and resurgent Illinois defeated Iowa.

The win over a ranked team gives the Illini (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who won only seven games a season ago, a shot at cracking the Top 25.

Caitlin Clark, third in the nation in scoring at 26.8 ppg coming in, scored 32 points for Iowa (11-4, 3-1). She made 7 of 14 3-pointers and added seven assists. Monika Czinano finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

NO. 17 OREGON 73, USC 45

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers had 19 points, six assists and three steals against her former team and Taya Hanson had season highs with 17 points and five made 3-pointers to help Oregon beat USC.

Oregon (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) stretched its win streak against the Trojans to 13 games.

The Ducks led by double figures for the final 31 minutes and limited USC (11-3, 1-2) to season lows for points and field-goal percentage (23%).

Rayah Marshall led USC with 14 points and 11 rebounds but made just 3 of 15 from the field.

NO. 24 ARKANSAS 71, KENTUCKY 50

LEXINGTON, Kent. (AP) — Erynn Barnum and Saylor Poffenbarger scored 17 points apiece and Arkansas ended a three-game losing streak with a win at Kentucky.

Makayla Daniels added 11 points for the Razorbacks (14-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who are now 4-13 in Lexington, last winning there in 2003.

Blair Green scored 14 to lead the Wildcats (8-6, 0-2) and Jada Walker added 13. Maddie Scherr had 10 rebounds and eight points.