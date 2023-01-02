Jokic has triple-double as Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, front right, and center Al Horford defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims.

Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointers.

“He’s my MVP. He should be the league’s MVP three times in a row,” Brown said of Jokic. “He’s doing everything for us. Without Jok, I don’t know where we’d be.”

Denver won for the 10th time in 12 games, snapped a six-game skid against Boston and opened a one-game lead in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets led by as many as 18 and waited out a long delay with 6:43 left as a crew struggled to re-level the rim after a dunk by Boston’s Robert Williams III. It took six workers, two ladders, a level, phone calls and eventually a crew member taking the rim off the backboard before it was fixed.

“I didn’t know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams said. “I’ve never done that before.”

Players were allowed a brief warmup before play resumed, and then the Nuggets pulled away.

“Man, that was crazy,” Denver guard Bones Hyland said of the delay. “I’ve never been in a game with that before. We just tried to stay loose and finish the game out.”

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Jayson Tatum shook off a slow start to add 25 for Boston, which shot just 9 of 33 from 3-point range in the opener of a four-game trip. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Celtics, whose lead in the East was sliced to 1 1/2 games.

Bruce Brown started in place of Jamal Murray (sore knee) and went 4 of 6 on 3s. It was a familiar theme for the Nuggets, who entered as the NBA’s top 3-point shooting team. They are 34 of 58 from long distance over the past two games.

This one was billed as a matchup of top NBA MVP contenders Jokic and Tatum. And the crowd took notice.

A large number of Celtics fans started chanting “MVP! MVP!” when Tatum went to the foul line late in the second quarter. Nuggets fans loudly returned the favor moments later with their own MVP chant for Jokic when he went to the line.

In the end, Jokic showed it’ll be tough to wrestle the trophy from him.

GRIZZLIES 118, KINGS 108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and Memphis broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Sacramento.

Dillon Brooks had 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 as the Grizzlies won their third straight game. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career high with 23 rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points, and Malik Monk scored 18 off the bench. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

WIZARDS 118, BUCKS 95

MILWAUKEE — Rui Hachimura had 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and Washington defeated short-handed Milwaukee for its season-best fifth consecutive victory.

The scuffling Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness. Milwaukee has dropped five of six.

Jrue Holiday also missed the game with an illness, and Khris Middleton sat out for the eighth consecutive game due to right knee soreness.

Daniel Gafford had 17 points for the Wizards (17-21), who played without leading scorer Bradley Beal. He is dealing with left hamstring soreness.

Bobby Portis led Milwaukee with 19 points and 10 rebounds.