Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms on Monday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Stormy weather is in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms. High winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain are possible.

Flood Watch for Monday and Monday Night (Shreveport National Weather Service)

The Shreveport National Weather Service has the area under a Flood Watch for Monday midday through Tuesday morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Monday and Monday Night

7 AM Monday Forecast

Noon Monday Forecast

2 PM Monday Forecast

More from this section

5 PM Monday Forecast

7 PM Monday Forecast

10 PM Monday Forecast

12 AM Tuesday Forecast