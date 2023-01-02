ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Big Ten Power Rankings: Spartans sit near top of league with conference play resuming

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGdAR_0k0gqJdP00
Dale Young/USA TODAY Sports

The non-conference slate is over and it’s time for Big Ten play to resume.

Michigan State wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a convincing win over Buffalo this week, and will now turn its focus to league play. The same can be said for the rest of the Big Ten, with a handful of teams facing off in conference matchups this past week.

So how does this week’s results shake up the Big Ten power rankings? See where the Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams land in our latest batch of power rankings:

14

Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6iG8_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 6-6 (0-2 in Big Ten)

Minnesota had this past week off after their lone matchup against Alcorn State was cancelled due travel complications. The Golden Gophers will return to conference play against rival Wisconsin next week on Tuesday.

13

Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xks42_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 8-6 (0-3 in Big Ten)

Iowa is on the verge of having their season come off the rails. The Hawkeyes were held in check offensively in a blowout loss at Nebraska and then came up just short in a comeback effort at Penn State this past week. They’ve lost four of their last five and are in desperate need of a win vs. Indiana on Thursday.

12

Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bmoK_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 10-4 (1-2 in Big Ten)

Like Iowa, Maryland is struggling right now and Sunday’s disastrous 35-point loss at reeling Michigan sums up where the Terps currently are. They’ve lost four of their last six, with each of their losses coming against higher-quality opponents. It seems like water is finding its level with the Terps.

11

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpFXu_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 8-5 (2-0 in Big Ten)

The Wolverines have been playing with fire all season long and finally got burned in a home loss to Central Michigan. Michigan was penciled into the second-to-last spot in our power rankings but an impressive win over Maryland on Sunday moved them up. The Wolverines will need more wins like that to get back into NCAA Tournament consideration.

10

Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHNob_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 10-3 (1-1 in Big Ten)

So maybe Northwestern is a fraud after all. The Wildcats have looked solid through the first chunk of the season with an impressive road win over Michigan State, but getting blown out at home by the Buckeyes was eye opening. The Wildcats maybe had an off night or this is the true team we will see the rest of the year.

9

Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nth0t_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 8-6 (1-2 in Big Ten)

The Cornhuskers are coming to life through strong defensive play. Nebraska surprised many by shutting down Iowa’s normally potent offense in a 16-point victory this past week. Their next test will be against the Spartans at the Breslin Center — which should be an intriguing matchup.

8

Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xq94m_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 9-4 (1-1 in Big Ten)

Rutgers took care of business in their final tuneup game against Coppin State this past week. Things will get significantly harder this week in matchups against Purdue, Maryland and Iowa. We should quickly find out if Rutgers is a true contender for the NCAA Tournament or not.

7

Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PARo_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 9-4 (0-2 in Big Ten)

Illinois barely broke a sweat in their 30-plus win over Bethune-Cookman in their lone game this past week. We now will get to a chance to see if Illinois can right the ship with a pair of challenging conference games this week — at rival Northwestern and home vs. Wisconsin.

6

Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzOrQ_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 11-3 (2-1 in Big Ten)

Penn State nearly let an 18-point halftime lead slip away against Iowa on Sunday, but were able to hold on for the win. The Nittany Lions are continuing to prove they will be tough to beat and should be in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid the rest of the year.

5

Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjJIK_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 10-3 (1-1 in Big Ten)

Indiana had the week off with their last game coming before Christmas. The Hoosiers remain one of the top teams in the league but the loss Xavier Johnson will really start to take a toll on them with conference play picking back up this week.

4

Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Huwlm_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 9-4 (1-1 in Big Ten)

The Spartans are finally fully healthy with Malik Hall returning to the lineup against Buffalo this week. When healthy, Michigan State is an upper-tier Big Ten team this year but the challenge will be keeping this lineup intact if the Spartans are going to truly contend for a league title.

3

Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YzUD_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 10-2 (2-0 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin didn’t look overly impressive in their lone game this week — which was a 10-point win over Western Michigan — but they ultimately took care of business. Conference play picks back up this week for the Badgers, with a game they should easily win against Minnesota on Tuesday but then a tough road test at Illinois on the Saturday.

2

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUPwH_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 10-3 (2-0 in Big Ten)

Ohio State has quietly had a great start to the season (have I already said that before?). The Buckeyes added to that great start with a convincing road win over Northwestern on Sunday night. Ohio State will get a crack at No. 1 Purdue on Thursday, which could move them into the top spot of our power rankings this time next week.

1

Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyzPX_0k0gqJdP00

Record: 13-0 (2-0 in Big Ten)

Purdue made easy work of Florida A&M to cap off a perfect non-conference slate and remain unbeaten on the year. Things will begin to get tougher for the Boilermakers this next week, starting with an intriguing matchup against Rutgers on Monday and road trip to Ohio State on Thursday.

