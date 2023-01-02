Read full article on original website
Bob Miller
4d ago
There seem to be a lot of heart attacks in the last year. I am aware heart attacks are in the Top 10 of killers in the U.S. but this just seems to be going at an astronomical rate.
Reply(32)
52
Nanc
4d ago
first story of the day... and it's another Sudden Death..... people really should not listen to the media for their health..... crimes against humanity ..
Reply(8)
37
Sandle Paws
4d ago
Another ❤️ attack....when are people going to put 2+2 together..... ticking time bombs everyone is who took the experimental juice. Nattokinase busts up fibrin and amyloid...reducing the chances of blocked arteries.
Reply(10)
24
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO Newsradio’s Dori Monson remembered in daylong on-air tribute
SEATTLE — The local broadcast community is mourning the death of Dori Monson, the conservative firebrand who hosted his show for 27 years on KIRO Radio. Monson died on Saturday, two days after suffering a heart attack. He was certainly unafraid to take on and disagree with politicians. Anybody...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
TMZ.com
Father of 7 Misses Chance at Heart Transplant Due to Canceled Flight Over Weather
A father from Alaska missed a lifesaving opportunity to receive a new heart after his Alaska Airlines flight was canceled due to the historic U.S. winter storm. Patrick Holland, who is battling congestive heart failure, was contacted by the University of Washington Medical Center on Dec. 22 saying he was next in line for a heart transplant.
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece
Twitter users slammed the teacher for panning an incredible piece of art, and for trying to discourage her.
Famous Idaho Comedian Announces Coming Back to Boise in 2023
Ryan Hamilton, born and raised in Ashton, Idaho, is most notorious for his one-hour special on Netflix, "Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face." According to his website, “He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld as well as Gad Elmaleh at Carnegie Hall.”
Radio Ink
Scott to Scream During Afternoons at WCSX
Beasley Media has brought “Screamin’ Scott” Randall to its Detroit classic rock station, WCSX (94.7 FM). Randall moves from active rock station WRIF (101.1 FM), where he hosted weeknights. “We didn’t have to look far to find the right person to fill this key daypart on CSX,”...
Radio Ink
Are Stations Driving Their Audience Away?
(By Larry Rosin) On November 4, 2022, at a campaign rally four days before the election that could have made her governor of Arizona, Republican candidate Kari Lake addressed a crowd at a rally in Glendale. “We don’t have any McCain Republicans here, do we?” she said, invoking the name...
Radio Ink
Stewart Joins KCMP as Assistant PD
Minnesota Public Radio’s KCMP (89.3 FM, The Current) in Minneapolis has hired Kendall Stewart to serve as its assistant program director, starting February 6. Stewart joins KCMP from WCNR (106.1 FM, The Corner), an adult album alternative station based in Charlotte and owned by Saga Communications, where she worked as a program director and morning host.
Comments / 107