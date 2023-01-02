ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gary Payton II questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers saw the debut of guard Gary Payton II during a 135-106 win over Detroit at the Moda Center come after five months of rehabilitation following offseason core muscle surgery. On Tuesday, Payton was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota.
Portland Timbers release 2023 preseason schedule

The Portland Timbers will make two desert locales their home for a pair of preseason trips ahead of the team’s season opener on Feb. 25 against Sporting Kansas City. Portland will train in Phoenix, Arizona, from Jan. 15-21, capped with a preseason friendly (closed to the public) against Sporting Kansas City on Jan. 21 at Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex in Chandler. After that, Portland will briefly return home before heading to the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California, for a tournament scheduled for Feb. 6-18. It will be open to fans.
Moose on the Loose: Nets are dangerous with focused Kyrie

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night. Kyrie Irving scored 19 points, hitting a deep 3 with 44 seconds left to give the Nets a 106-100 lead and doom New Orleans to just its fifth home […]
