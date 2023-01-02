Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Portland Trail Blazers’ ‘casual’ approach leads to loss at Minnesota: ‘We’re not good enough to do that’
The Portland Trail Blazers began their three-game trip Wednesday night at Minnesota needing to string together victories while facing a struggling team without one of its best players. Yet, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said that for whatever reason, his team didn’t approach the game with a sense of urgency.
Gary Payton II questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers saw the debut of guard Gary Payton II during a 135-106 win over Detroit at the Moda Center come after five months of rehabilitation following offseason core muscle surgery. On Tuesday, Payton was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota.
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe to compete in 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, a source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The event will be held on Feb. 18 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City...
NBA All-Star voting: Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard 7th among Western Conference guards on 1st fan ballots
The NBA on Thursday released the first batch of returns for All-Star fan voting and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is among the top 10 guards on Western Conference ballots. The Blazers’ point guard received the seventh-most votes (314,158) among guards in the West, one spot ahead of Phoenix...
Portland Timbers release 2023 preseason schedule
The Portland Timbers will make two desert locales their home for a pair of preseason trips ahead of the team’s season opener on Feb. 25 against Sporting Kansas City. Portland will train in Phoenix, Arizona, from Jan. 15-21, capped with a preseason friendly (closed to the public) against Sporting Kansas City on Jan. 21 at Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex in Chandler. After that, Portland will briefly return home before heading to the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California, for a tournament scheduled for Feb. 6-18. It will be open to fans.
Moose on the Loose: Nets are dangerous with focused Kyrie
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night. Kyrie Irving scored 19 points, hitting a deep 3 with 44 seconds left to give the Nets a 106-100 lead and doom New Orleans to just its fifth home […]
What TV channel is Portland State vs Eastern Washington men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/5/2023)
EWU -250 | PSU +210. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings face the Eastern Washington Eagles in men’s college basketball. When: Thursday, January 5 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Where: Reese Court | Cheney, Washington.
