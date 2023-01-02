The Portland Timbers will make two desert locales their home for a pair of preseason trips ahead of the team’s season opener on Feb. 25 against Sporting Kansas City. Portland will train in Phoenix, Arizona, from Jan. 15-21, capped with a preseason friendly (closed to the public) against Sporting Kansas City on Jan. 21 at Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex in Chandler. After that, Portland will briefly return home before heading to the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California, for a tournament scheduled for Feb. 6-18. It will be open to fans.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO