Damar Hamlin speaks after breathing tube removed, tells teammates, ‘love you boys’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin awoke Wednesday night, asked in writing ‘Did we win?’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar,...
Oregon State tight end J.T. Byrne opts for transfer portal
Oregon State Beavers tight end J.T. Byrne is looking for a new school after putting his name in the transfer portal Thursday. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound second-year freshman played nine games last season after taking a redshirt in 2021. Byrne didn’t catch a pass during the 2022 season. He was...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for betting $5 on NFL Week 18 Saturday games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is live and thriving in Ohio, and new customers who use our FanDuel promo code links will receive $200 in...
