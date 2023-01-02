What we learned about Ohio State’s rout of Northwestern

The Buckeyes got out to an early 22-6 lead and never looked back. It was a solid win forChris Holtmann and his squad, giving the Buckeyes their tenth win of the season to go with three losses.

There was a lot to learn from the return to Big Ten play for the Ohio State. Even though they cruised for the majority of the game, it wasn’t all pretty for the visitors. The good news is that a road win is always a welcome sight and that’s exactly what Ohio State did. They took care of business on the road in the Big Ten. Find out what we learned about the Buckeyes 10th win of the season.

The early defense set the tone

The Buckeyes might have brought a lid with them to Evanston, as the Wildcats couldn’t really get anything going offensively in the first half. Part of it was them missing open shots but you have to credit the OSU defense. They held the ‘Cats to 7/33 shooting at the half as they scored a total of 17 points. This is exactly the defensive effort Holtmann wanted to see.

Brice Sensabaugh and Zed Key were non-factors in the first half

For the freshman sensation, it was about fouls. Sensabaugh got two quick fouls called on him and they weren’t egregious at all. He has to get better at learning when to reach and when not to. The Buckeyes need to have him on the court and luckily the rest of the team picked him up. As for Key, he was his usually force on the glass, picking up 6 rebounds but just 4 points. He has been a bit off offensively and Ohio State needs him to find his groove again.

Tough go for the bench

With the return of Isaac Likelele and Eugene Brown, the Buckeyes bench got much deeper. They’re not asked to do much but it was a struggle tonight scoring. A Brown dunk and Tanner Holden three in the first half followed by a few buckets from Holden in the second half. You’d like to see the bench take a bit of pressure off the starters.

Northwestern made a game of it late

At one point the Buckeyes biggest lead was 26 points, but a quiet second half saw the Wildcats make a run. They closed the game to 14, then back-to-back Sensabaugh buckets extended the lead back to 19. Holtmann was forced to keep his starters in a bit longer than he wanted to but they still pulled out the win.

Sensabaugh turned it on in the second half

The freshman just could not be contained in the second half. He scored all but 2 of his game high 18 points in the last 20 minutes. On top of that Sensabaugh grabbed 7 of his 8 rebounds in the second stanza as well. Holtmann said the biggest difference was his fouls and that was obvious, he needs to stay on the court.

The biggest challenge to date is next

The Buckeyes return home next Thursday to take on top-rated Purdue. The Boilers have yet to lose a game and play Rutgers on Monday They are the best team in the conference and will give the Buckeyes a huge challenge, literally with seven-foot-four-inch center Zach Edey. Remember, the Boilers lost a first-round pick in Jaden Ivey last year but are better this year. The next game will be a big measuring stick for the Buckeyes.

Northwestern’s new Welsh-Ryan arena

I had made a game two weeks ago in Evanston but not with the Buckeyes in the building. Today, I got a bit more of a look at the facilities and it’s a massive upgrade than what was there just four years ago. It was a much needed face-lift and it’s a selling point for the Wildcat program. I didn’t get a chance to see the locker rooms, which I’m sure got an upgrade as well. With a renovation coming to Ryan Field, the Wildcats are finally modernizing their facilities.