Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC

Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel just made a big move this week

The Tennessee Vols reportedly made a big move on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Vols are promoting quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator. Tennessee needed an offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville last month to become the new head coach at USF. UT confirmed the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite former 5-star DL Jordan Burch from South Carolina enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are expected to be on the take when it comes to high-end defensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the best options might have just become available. Former South Carolina Gamecocks’ DL Jordan Burch announced on Thursday that he would be entering the portal. A three-year starter in South Carolina, Burch is a former 5-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class. If that weren’t intriguing enough on its own, consider the fact that Burch had the Georgia Bulldogs as one of his top schools going...
EUGENE, OR
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee wide receiver enters transfer portal

Tennessee sophomore wide receiver Walker Merrill has entered the NCAA transfer portal. “I want to thank God, my coaches and Vol nation for a great two years in Knoxville,” Merrill announced Wednesday. “My time there will always be cherished. I gave everything I had to the program and gained a lot of great memories, friendships and experiences. After many thoughts and prayers with family and mentors, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

