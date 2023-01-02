The Oregon Ducks are expected to be on the take when it comes to high-end defensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the best options might have just become available. Former South Carolina Gamecocks’ DL Jordan Burch announced on Thursday that he would be entering the portal. A three-year starter in South Carolina, Burch is a former 5-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class. If that weren’t intriguing enough on its own, consider the fact that Burch had the Georgia Bulldogs as one of his top schools going...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO